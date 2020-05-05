Yu-Gi-Oh! RETURNS TO LATIN AMERICA La Panadería to Represent Yu-Gi-Oh! in Mexico, Airing on Televisa

NEW YORK May 5, 2020 – New alliances have been forged that will increase the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise’s presence in Latin America. La Panadería Licensing & Marketing has been signed as a sub-agent in Mexico where the show is now airing on Televisa – the largest media company in the Spanish speaking world. The deals were announced today by Kristen Gray, SVP of Operations, Business & Legal Affairs for Konami Cross Media NY, Inc., which manages the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand outside of Asia.

On March 16 Televisa’s Canal 5 in Mexico debuted “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” the series that started the phenomenon, with a pre-launch marathon. The series then officially launched on April 3. Meanwhile, Citytv Bogotá, the main local television broadcaster in Colombia’s capital city, began airing the series in early March of last year. Citytv secured 52 half-hour episodes of the first season of “Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s”, which centers on the sprawling metropolis of New Domino City now transformed into a futuristic society where dueling has kicked into overdrive.

“As the anime genre has consistently grown in popularity, the timing is right for the Yu-Gi-Oh! television series to return to broadcast and engage a new generation of fans throughout Latin America,” said Gray. “After a long absence in the region, we are pleased to be in partnership with key players such as Panadería, Televisa, and Citytv to extend the franchise’s reach throughout the region.”

Televisa has secured the full first season of “Yu-Gi-Oh!” (49 half-hour episodes). The series focuses on Yugi, and best friends, Joey, Tristan and Tea as they share a love for the new game that’s sweeping the nation – Duel Monsters! The deal in Mexico was facilitated by the regional sub agent La Panadería Licensing & Marketing.

* Citytv will air the first season of “Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s” (pictured above)

About Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of Konami Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bomberman, Contra and Frogger.

About La Panadería Licensing & Marketing

Founded by licensing industry veteran Maca Rotter, who serves as the President & CEO of the agency, La Panadería Licensing & Marketing is a Mexican agency in charge of representing global brands, which aims to boost its commercial partners’ success and profitability through integrated licensing, marketing and content strategy services resulting in the creation of emotional connections and unique experiences for the end user. For more information: https://www.panaderia.xyz/en

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 50 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or “OTT” services.

About Citytv

Citytv is a local television station in Colombia's capital city. It is owned by the Casa Editorial El Tiempo (CEET), which publishes the main national Colombian daily newspaper El Tiempo, as well as other magazines such as Portafolio, Cambio, Motor, and Carrusel. CEET licenses the brand from Canadian media company Rogers Media, which owns the Citytv television system. It started broadcasting on March 19, 1999 on UHF channel 21(DVB-T2; 480i) in Bogotá.

