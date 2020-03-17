USIM Partners with Inscape to Enable TV Attribution for Retail

San Francisco, CA — (March 17, 2020) — USIM (U.S. International Media), the fast-growing independent media agency, has announced a strategic relationship with Inscape, the leading provider of smart TV viewing data from more than 14 million smart TVs. USIM was recently recognized as the Independent Media Agency of the Year for 2019 by MediaPost based on the agency’s innovative approach to unlock location mapping and TV data and apply it in ways that give clients a competitive advantage.

USIM is utilizing Inscape’s smart TV viewing data to better understand how to use media to more precisely drive foot traffic to specific locations of its retail brand clients. The agency uses the near real-time TV viewing data to identify media-buy opportunities that drive the greatest response, informing how and where to adjust TV ad spend for specifically targeted locations.

“Smart TV viewing data allows USIM to better target consumers based on preferred TV channels and specific programming genres and even the devices being used which makes it possible for the agency to buy against the shows that index the highest among our retail clients’ active customers and prospects,” Rob Jayson, Executive Vice President of Insights & Analytics for USIM explains.

USIM developed a platform around location-based data enabling it to target active and/or prospective retail customers. USIM began refining the method to include TV audience targeting data, incorporating ACR viewing data from Inscape against its custom trading zones to index TV shows, outlets and OTT device platforms based on customer location and how they move through the data — to and from retail locations.

“This partnership enables advertisers to holistically analyze cross-screen linear and OTT campaigns, to better understand, predict and program campaigns that drive real in-store business outcomes,” Jayson continued.

“USIM is using Inscape’s viewing data in a rather unique way for its retail, dining, entertainment and education clients,” said Scott Turner, Director, Business Development & Agency Partnerships at Inscape. “The agency realized that for retail, digital-only programs were simply not enough. Leveraging ACR data, USIM is able to target consumers based on where they are coming from, the types of programming they are viewing and then optimize spending in a given market, making TV media buys more efficient and affordable for retail clients.”

About USIM

USIM is the fastest-growing independent media agency providing best-in-class integrated media solutions. Every day and with every challenge, USIM Practices the Art of Human Sense – blending cutting edge research and technology with ingenuity, human insight, and creativity, delivered in a seamless experience for its clients and agency partners. Founded by media pioneer Dennis Holt in 2004, USIM is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 17 offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit theusim.com.

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc., the company operated as Cognitive before being acquired by VIZIO. Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.

