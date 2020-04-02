Ruptly Partners with TVU Networks for Video Delivery

Ruptly, the award-winning video news agency, has today announced a strategic partnership with TVU Networks, the global online broadcast distributor. The long-term collaboration will allow media partners to receive Ruptly’s live transmissions over the internet at full broadcast quality using the TVU Grid platform – a faster, more intuitive and more cost-effective delivery system.

The new partnership will enhance the propositions of both Ruptly and TVU by enabling them to serve new and prospective clients of all sizes. Using TVU Grid’s powerful delivery system, Ruptly will be able to switch, route and seamlessly distribute live content to any number of locations with high quality and low latency. In addition, users of the platform will be able to choose their level of commitment, purchasing live content on a one-off or more regular basis. This marks a move from Ruptly and TVU towards a more scalable operation, that will reach wider audiences.

Ahmet Cakan, Chief Technology Officer at Ruptly stated:

“We have always pushed to democratize video content, so we’re thrilled to be breaking down another barrier by improving access to live broadcast, using TVU’s unparalleled technology. Given the current global situation, there has never been a greater need for fast, broadcast-quality news footage from the centre of events – especially now many reporters and crews are unable to travel. This partnership will help us to ensure that in future, people in even the most remote areas will still be able to share their stories with the world.”

Yoni Tayar, Global Marketing Director at TVU Networks, commented:

“We understand how critical the speed and reliability of our equipment needs to be to distribute breaking news 24/7. With that in mind, we are excited that a news agency as innovative as Ruptly chose TVU Grid to better serve their affiliates globally while offering them access to cutting-edge live feed distribution technology.”

The service will be fully operational and available to clients across broadcast and digital news platforms in the coming weeks. Enquires can be directed to cd@ruptly.tv.

