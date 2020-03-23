TSL Products Continues to Develop Audio Monitoring Solutions That Align With Broadcasters Evolving Needs

Marlow, UK, March 23, 2020 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, continues to evolve its solutions to meet the changing needs of its customers and the transition towards IP workflows. To keep up with the demands of ever-changing broadcast requirements, TSL has updated its audio monitoring offerings, including its SAM-Q platform, PAM-IP and MPA1 lines.

The SAM-Q platform has been designed to provide multiple operational modes and behaviours, allowing customers to select their preferred way of working based on their application, skillset or personal preference. The SAM-Q platform allows newly developed operational modes to be added at any time, including the brand-new audio phase metering mode and loudness monitoring modes. SAM-Q’s new loudness capabilities provides three new loudness modes to the user whilst also providing short-term, momentary and integrated loudness values over an Ethernet network. With up to eight independent loudness probes and the ability to calculate loudness values from a variety of program configurations from mono through to 9.1+4, the SAM-Q-SDI provides both operational simplicity and deep audio analysis simultaneously.

Additionally, TSL is releasing the first of two administrative tools to the SAM-Q range. SAM-Q-EDIT allows SAM-Q-SDI owners to create, modify and edit their SAM-Q-SDI configurations using a PC. SAM-Q’s agile approach to audio monitoring, with licensed capabilities, remote monitoring and customer configurable behaviours deliver solid operational and economical efficiencies throughout a truck or facility.

New and existing SAM-Q-SDI customers can now also purchase MADI monitoring license options at any time, allowing one or both SDI inputs to be switched to and from MADI sources with ease. With up to 128 channels available and eight optional loudness probes, the SAM-Q-SDI becomes a powerful workhorse as well as a rackmount audio monitor.

TSL also has a new addition to the MPA1-MIX range, the MPA1-MIX-V, which features a re-designed user interface in direct response to customer feedback. The new interface specifically addresses the challenges of live production and is available in SDI, DANTE, MADI, AES and Analogue input formats. With the addition of the MIX-V variant, TSL MPA1 customers now have the option to choose the interface that best suits their broadcast production needs.

TSL has also updated its PAM-IP line and its expansive functionalities beyond audio and video monitoring. The PAM-IP is now the go-to tool for IP-based production, proven in installations and POCs worldwide. The PAM-IP provides a high level of integration with third-party control systems, allowing ST-2110 multicast flow subscriptions to be managed using ‘In-Band’ or ‘Out of Band’ control protocols such as Ember+, NMOS IS-04/05 or TSL’s own RESTful API. Subscription status can be monitored remotely over a network with the PAM-IP webpage, along with health status information such as IP packet counters, signal format and PTP status. Supporting ST-2110, ST-2022-6 and Dante networks, as well as more traditional SDI, AES and Analogue sources, the PAM-IP provides premium audio monitoring that aids in the transition to IP.

“Since its launch in 2019, the SAM-Q-SDI has been adopted by broadcasters around the world, and we are honoured to receive such unanimously positive feedback,” says Stephen Brownsill, Audio Product Manager at TSL Products. “TSL understands that regardless of the technical advances or challenges being faced across our industry, customers require products that can both support and improve new and existing workflows. TSL’s continued commitment to open standards means that customers can remain assured that our solutions are an investment that will serve their needs today and for many years to come.”

About TSL Products

For over 30 years, TSL has worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management, TSL ensures that its solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help its customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.