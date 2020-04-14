Triveni Digital Hosts Virtual Event to Maintain Service Stability for Broadcasters

PRINCETON, N.J. — April 14, 2020 — Triveni Digital today announced the launch of a web-based event, in place of the company's participation at PBS TechCon and the 2020 NAB Show, to help broadcasters maintain service stability and business continuity. The virtual event will take place on business days between April 15 and April 24, providing broadcasters with in-depth information on the company's latest innovations in digital TV data, metadata management, and service quality assurance solutions and offering personalized one-on-one sessions with Triveni Digital team members.

"Keeping with our strong commitment to business continuity, Triveni Digital is dedicated to maintaining the same level of service stability and product satisfaction that our customers are accustomed to," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "With canceled industry events and travel restrictions in place, broadcasters need access to vital information on how to uphold service continuity. We are excited to present the industry with this virtual event, which can be enjoyed from the safety of your own home."

The virtual event, held daily, will include an update on Triveni Digital's latest innovations. Breakout sessions will provide insights into the benefits of using a SaaS-based business model for ATSC 3.0, offer a comprehensive overview of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast chain, and discuss NextGen TV applications. The virtual event will also highlight the recent updates made to the company's StreamScope Analyzer and StreamScope Enterprise solutions, which bring increased efficiency and enhanced service quality assurance to broadcasters. Broadcasters also have the option to request customized topics through the online event portal.

The virtual event will be available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. EDT. Reservations can now be made online. Alternatively, broadcasters can email Triveni Digital to schedule an appointment.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital is a leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers. Renowned for their ease of use and innovative features, Triveni Digital's solutions enable customers to deliver enhanced programs and services to television viewers. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. As a leader in ATSC 3.0 solutions, a key contributor to standards development, and active participant in next-generation ATSC trials and deployments, Triveni Digital is leading the charge to a new, exciting broadcast television future. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

