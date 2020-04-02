TAG Video Systems Introduces Next Generation Approach for Media & Entertainment Industry to Deploy, Operate and Acquire Broadcast Technology - Zer0 Friction

Industry’s first multi-functional broadcast application which can be deployed remotely across all four major broadcast applications within minutes, providing broadcasters the greatest return on investment for maximum asset utilization

Tel Aviv – April 1, 2020 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in 100% SW, 100% IP, 100% COTS/Cloud, Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewing solutions, is reassuring broadcasters, during this time of heightened news and media consumption, that global operations are uninterrupted, and in fact strengthened by the Company’s Zer0 Friction business strategy – an industry First.

Zer0 Friction takes broadcast technology to the next level; leveraging TAG’s unique ability to handle both compressed and uncompressed formats. Supporting all major industry standards such as SMPTE 2110, 2022-6/7, JPEG 2000, MPEG TS, DASH, HLS and CMAF. TAG’s solution can be applied to all four major broadcast applications: Live production, Playout, Delivery and OTT. Zer0 Friction allows clients the to manage the software across applications and locations, thus maximizing asset utilization.

“For years the industry has expressed concerns about the low utilization of broadcast technology,” stated TAG’s Zero Friction Officer Kevin Joyce. “In many cases systems are being used less than 30% of the time. With Zer0 Friction TAG’s customers are no longer restricted in how they use our multi-functional applications, where they use them across their ecosystem, or when they use them. Broadcasters can now use a Multiviewer for live production in a facility in London and as soon as they are done, applying the license to probe for errors in a OTT facility in New York. Finally, the clients will be unrestricted operationally and financially to deliver the best possible content to consumers with…… Zer0 Friction”

Since its founding 12 years ago, TAG has been 100% SW, 100% IP, 100% COTS and it has been TAG’s philosophy to provide clients a zero commitment trial of the TAG system to ensure 100% satisfaction. “As a software only company we are able to deploy our technology and have customers up and running in minutes,” said Joyce. “Support is handled remotely, and all software upgrades are delivered remotely on a continuous basis. This is what clients have always wanted and we are now taking this to the next level with the of Zer0 Friction.“

As the industry transitions to cloud based IP workflows, TAG’s Zer0 Friction approach is an industry first in what we expect will be the only way broadcast applications will be deployed in the future. Zero Friction breaks down the traditional barriers across the three pillars of a truly digital workflow: Technology, Operations, and Asset utilization to provide an unprecedented customer experience.

On behalf of all of us at TAG video Systems, we wish you all a healthy 2020.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 50,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. TAG’s Zer0 Friction philosophy allows Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability, flexibility and asset utilization available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard Commercial Off-The-Shelf hardware (COTS) and cloud, providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

