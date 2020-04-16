Sundance Now Announces May Slate

Following the jam-packed April slate, featuring the premiere of intense psychological thriller SANCTUARY (Apr 23) starring Josefin Asplund (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Vikings) in a dual role and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) as a manipulative doctor (Trailer), Sundance Now is excited to announce its May slate, which includes two Exclusive Premieres. “Australia’s version of Desperate Housewives” (The Sydney Morning Herald), BAD MOTHERS premieres on Thursday, May 7 and the new British psychological thriller PENANCE, with “enough twisty and salacious intrigue to keep you coming back” (news.co.uk) starring Julie Graham (Queens of Mystery, The Bletchley Circle) and Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly, Striking Out) premieres on Thursday, May 21 (Trailer).

Additionally, Sundance Now exclusively premieres more episodes of SANCTUARY (Thursdays) and the gripping finale of THE RESTAURANT, Season 3 on Thurs., May 7 (Trailer).

Throughout May, Sundance Now also adds:

Star-studded films



Historical drama THE DUCHESS starring Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Charlotte Rampling, Dominic Cooper and Hayley Atwell

Academy Award-nominated film YOU CAN COUNT ON ME starring Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo, Matthew Broderick, Josh Lucas and Gaby Hoffman

Romantic comedy MANAGEMENT starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Zahn, Margo Martindale, Fred Ward and Woody Harrelson

Addicting true crime THE HACKER WARS, BIGGIE & TUPAC and THE CASE OF SALLY CHALLEN

Inspiring documentaries IT’S NOT YET DARK, TWIN LIFE: Sharing Mind and Body and ONE VOTE

The detailed May calendar is below.

Friday, May 1

THE DUCHESS

Trailer

A historical drama that chronicles the life of the 18-century English aristocrat Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire (Keira Knightley, Pirates of the Caribbean films, Pride & Prejudice), who was reviled for her extravagant political and personal life. Also starring Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter films), Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Swimming Pool, The Verdict), Dominic Cooper (Captain America: The First Avenger, Preacher) and Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter). Academy Award winner for Best Costume Design. (2008)

YOU CAN COUNT ON ME

Trailer

Academy Award-nominated film about a single mother (Laura Linney, Ozark, Tales of the City) whose life is thrown into turmoil after her struggling, rarely seen younger brother (Mark Ruffalo, The Avengers, Spotlight) returns to their small Catskill Mountains hometown. Also starring Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Producers), Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, A Beautiful Mind) and Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent, Field of Dreams). (2000)

Monday, May 4

IT’S NOT YET DARK

Trailer

The groundbreaking story of Simon Fitzmaurice, a talented young Irish filmmaker with ALS, as he embarks on directing his first feature film using his eyes and eye gaze technology. (Documentary, 2016)

Tuesday, May 5

THE HACKER WARS

Ripped from international headlines, The Hacker Wars takes you to the front lines of the high-stakes battle over the fate of the internet, freedom and privacy. (Documentary, 2014)

Thursday, May 7

BAD MOTHERS, Ep 1 (Exclusive Premiere)

“Australia’s version of Desperate Housewives” – The Sydney Morning Herald

“Intriguing, captivating and full of surprises. The casting is also excellent” – Ryno’s TV

“Action-packed” – Who.com.au

“A twisty murder mystery and superb cast… this is immediately addictive viewing” – The Sydney Morning Herald

Trailer

Sarah's (Tess Haubrich, The Wolverine, Alien: Covenant), suburban bliss is destroyed when her husband has an affair with her best friend, Charlotte (Melissa George, The Good Wife, Home and Away), head of the Bedford Mothers’ Club. Ousted from the snooty club, Sarah finds unexpected support among the titular Bad Mothers. The new friends exact revenge on Charlotte, which leads to deadly results. Also starring Mandy McElhinney (Love Child, Comedy Inc.), Jessica Tovey (Wonderland, Home and Away), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Heart Guy) and Don Hany (East West 101, Picnic at Hanging Rock).

SANCTUARY, Ep 3 (Exclusive)

Trailer

Another episode of the twisty Nordic psychological thriller starring Josefin Asplund (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Vikings) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises). Helena has started to realize Siri was feared by fellow patients in Himmelstal. Corin warns her that he might be tortured by Carol if she does not give his camera back.

THE RESTAURANT, Season 3 Ep 8 – FINALE (Sundance Now Original)

Trailer

Another episode of the Swedish period drama. John has escaped the police. He contacts Christina and Moa-Li and wants them to run away with him. Uno, however, suspects something is going on. Nina feels betrayed by Calle, having opened her heart again.

Monday, May 11

MANAGEMENT

Trailer

A traveling saleswoman (Jennifer Aniston, Friends, Cake), who sells cheap art to small companies and motels, has a fling with an aimless, underachieving motel manager (Steve Zahn, That Thing You Do!, Sahara) who then pursues her all over the United States. Also starring Margo Martindale (Justified, The Americans), Fred Ward (Tremors, Remo Williams) and Woody Harrelson (Cheers, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). (2008)

Tuesday, May 12

BIGGIE & TUPAC

Trailer

Nick Broomfield examines the lives and murders of rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur and the rivalry between East Coast and West Coast music that culminated in their deaths. The film looks at the former friendship of the two artists and investigates possible cover-ups and police corruption. (Documentary, 2002)

Thursday, May 14

BAD MOTHERS, Ep 2 (Exclusive)

Sarah and the Bad Mothers battle to clear Anton’s name and bring justice to Charlotte. Bindy gets tough love from her parents.

SANCTUARY, Ep 4 (Exclusive)

Dr. Kowalska dives deeper into the Hel vs. Siri narrative and Dr. Silva starts having more doubts. Meanwhile, Hel grows closer to Enzo who starts to believe that she’s telling the truth.

Monday, May 18

TWIN LIFE: Sharing Mind and Body

Follows a year in the life of the astonishing Hogan sisters, conjoined twins who also share a part of the brain. Sharing much more than a skull and neural bridge – the part of the brain that regulates consciousness, sensory and motor signals – these loving and playful sisters exemplify an incredible will to live. With a 20% chance of survival at birth, the girls continue to defy the odds, moving beyond developmental milestones believed to be impossible for them.

Tuesday, May 19

THE CASE OF SALLY CHALLEN

In 2010 in Surrey, mother of two, Sally Challen, bludgeoned her husband to death as he sat eating lunch at the kitchen table. No one at her trial, including her close family and friends, were surprised when the jury found her unanimously guilty of murder. This year, Sally's widely reported appeal against her conviction gripped the newspapers and the nation. Sally's new defense lawyers argued that she was the victim of Richard's 'coercive control', a newly understood type of psychological abuse, and that she should be in prison for manslaughter, not murder. It is the first time that coercive control has been presented to the courts as a partial defense to murder. (Documentary, 2019)

Thursday, May 21

PENANCE (Exclusive Premiere)

“Suspenseful” – The Guardian

“Kept us on the edge of our seats and provided twists and turns we didn’t see coming… each episode was truly encapsulating” – The Sun

“Enough twisty and salacious intrigue to keep you coming back” – inews.co.uk

Trailer

Rosalie's (Julie Graham, Queens of Mystery, Shetland, The Bletchley Circle) world collapses after the death of her son, but when a beautiful and charismatic, yet mysterious young man (Nico Mirallegro, My Mad Fat Diary, Hollyoaks) enters her life, it forever changes her life. Also starring Tallulah Greive (Millie Inbetween, Cinderella) and Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly, Striking Out). (3 EPS)

BAD MOTHERS, Ep 3 (Exclusive)

Sarah risks her safety to find some proof. Bindy is torn between partying and motherhood.

SANCTUARY, Ep 5 (Exclusive)

Dr. Kowalska gets more intense and ruthless with Hel, no longer pretending to believe her. Dr. Silva gets involved and forbids Kowalska from interviewing her ever again. Hel starts piecing together more information about her sister and Himmelstal.

Monday, May 25

ONE VOTE

Trailer

Filmed in five locations on a single day, One Vote captures the compelling stories of diverse voters on Election Day 2016. At times funny, surprising and heart-wrenching, the film eschews partisan politics in favor of an honest portrayal. (Documentary, 2020)

Thursday, May 28

BEING HUMAN, Season 3

Trailer

Based on the popular BBC show of the same name, this Canadian supernatural horror comedy-drama follows three twentysomethings sharing a house and trying to live a normal life in Boston, despite being a ghost (Meaghan Rath, New Girl, Hawaii Five-0), a werewolf (Sam Huntington, Jungle 2 Jungle, Good Girls) and a vampire (Sam Witwer, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Supergirl). (13 Eps, Available all at once)

BAD MOTHERS, Ep 4

Sarah uncovers a new suspect in the murder investigation. Maddie fights to keep custody of her son.

SANCTUARY, Ep 6

Dr. Silva and Dr. Kowalska continue to clash over Siri’s treatment, while Dr. Fisher encourages their fighting to advance his own research. Hel gets deeper into trouble trying to prove her identity.

----------------

