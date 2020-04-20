Storage Innovation and Collaboration Webinars with ELEMENTS

Dusseldorf, Germany, 20 April 2020: ELEMENTS, provider of innovative, high-performance media storage and server systems for the post-production and broadcast industry, is unveiling how to make your storage work harder for a smoother and less complicated workflow through a series of webinars designed for working remotely – now and in the future.



Learn about web browser-based remote collaboration with the Media Library. How to view, edit, annotate and comment on your material, securely sharing it with your colleagues and external contributors for review and approval. Trigger custom workflows from an easy-to-use web interface that runs on-premise or on a hosted virtual ELEMENTS Gateway via your preferred cloud provider. And all this whilst preserving and securing requirements with easy VPN integrations.



Explore Proxy workflows of the future and how flexible automation features and cloud-based gateways re-define what’s possible by connecting multiple, remote editors to the cloud. Work on small, low-bandwidth media in all major NLEs and sync back project files to the main editing facility.



And finally, have you ever wanted to put remote desktop solutions to the test? Who is the best remote access provider for media workflow requirements? ELEMENTS has compared six major solutions to find out which technology works best for your requirements across a typical internet. Which is the most user-friendly and which grants you the highest frame rate? And which solution offers the highest colour accuracy?



Scheduled next Tuesday and Wednesday (28-29 April 2020), register at https://elements.tv/remote-workflows/ and chose the date/time/region of your choice.



“We know that there are a lot of webinars on offer at the moment, but we’re confident ours is different. And not to be missed”, confirmed CEO André Kamps, ELEMENTS. “We’re proud to offer you real support and information during this uncertain time, and as well as presenting these webinars, our ELEMENTS professional support team is always available.”



###



About ELEMENTS:

Simplifying media workflows since 2011, the ELEMENTS line of high-performance media storage and server systems incorporates 10+ years of hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge in the post-production and broadcast industry. Ambitious to design solutions that not only fulfil the requirements of demanding media workflows, ELEMENTS also provide superior support. ELEMENTS follow an entirely different approach to any other vendor in the field and our proud to work with some of the best household names in the industry. More information can be found at www.elements.tv



Elements contact:

Jens Quasten, Marketing

j.quasten@elements.tv