Local Broadcasters Continue Strong Support for NAB’s COVID-19 PSA Campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Broadcasters announced on April 17 that local radio and TV stations across America have donated airtime estimated at nearly $65 million for a public service announcement (PSA) campaign on COVID-19 since the initiative’s launch on March 12. Over 294,000 PSAs, aimed at helping educate Americans about preventing the spread of the virus, have aired on broadcast TV and radio.

In addition to NAB’s PSA campaign, many broadcast TV and radio stations have produced and aired their own public service ads, which are not included in the statistics announced today.

"The response by local radio and TV stations to NAB's COVID-19 PSA campaign epitomizes what it means to be a broadcaster," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "When our communities are in crisis, America's broadcasters take to the airwaves to report the facts and inform the public. I am heartened and inspired to see the tremendous work of local stations to keep families safe.”

The PSA effort is part of a Coronavirus Response Toolkit, an online resource to help broadcast radio and TV stations accurately cover the coronavirus disease and prepare for the impact on their staff, community and businesses.

Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai previously commended broadcasters on the PSA campaign and their efforts to educate the public about COVID-19. Republicans on the House Energy & Commerce Committee also praised the broadcast industry’s education efforts.

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.