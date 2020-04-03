Sigma Announces #SigmaShotatHome Photography and Cinematography Contest

Ronkonkoma, NY - April 3, 2020 - Sigma Corporation of America, a leading camera, photography lens, cine lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced that it is launching #sigmashotathome, a photography and cinematography contest that invites anyone to capture and share their personal depictions of life in quarantine during this momentous period of social distancing and self isolation. Completely open to the public, #sigmashotathome will be hosted online running from April 6th through June 26th, 2020.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented moment in history that has dramatically impacted the heart of the creative imaging community,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President, Sigma Corporation of America. “#sigmashotathome is our humble attempt to bring inspiration and creativity to a difficult situation and to remind creators, regardless of stylistic choices, field or gear preferences, that we are in this together.”

Each week, a panel of Sigma professionals will judge entries based on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme of “shot at home” and then select a winner to receive a $500 American Express gift card. At the culmination of each month, a winner will be chosen from the pool of weekly winners to receive a $1000 American Express gift card. An overall contest grand prize winner will receive a Sigma fp + 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens and a second place contest winner will receive any Sigma lens valued at $1000 or less. Rules and regulations apply, open to U.S. citizens only.

For complete contest details as well as rules and regulations please visit: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigmashotathome

How to Enter #sigmashotathome

Photographic entries must be under 25MB and .jpg format with 3000x2000 maximum resolution. Cine entries must be 60 seconds or shorter in 720-1080p. Submit .mov or .mp4 files only. All submissions must be the entrant’s own work, and they must own the copyright to any photographs entered. Weekly submissions will be closed on Friday at 5pm PT / 8pm ET each week. To enter, participants must do the following:

Photo Submissions:

Submit via: https://tinyurl.com/sigmaphotoathome



Have the file naming convention: DATE_LAST NAME_DESCRIPTIVE TITLE



Like and Follow Sigma Corporation of America on Facebook and Instagram.



Upload the photo submission to Facebook and Instagram, tag Sigma Corporation of America and include the hashtag #sigmashotathome.

Cine Submissions:

Submit via: https://tinyurl.com/sigmacineathome



Like and Follow Sigma Cine on Facebook and Instagram.



Upload the photo submission to Facebook and Instagram, tag Sigma Cine and include the hashtag #sigmashotathome.

Participants are welcome to submit multiple entries, up to ten photo entries and three cine entries per person per week. Judging term resets weekly on Friday at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET.

