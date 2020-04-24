‘Showtime Pixel Power’ launches

Cambridge, UK, 23 April 2020: Pixel Power is hosting a massive personalised customer engagement programme with a series of over a hundred one-to-one online meetings over the next six weeks. The aim is to replicate the best and most important aspects of a tradeshow - conversations with customers about their projects and how Pixel Power's technology can help.



“Listening to our customers’ needs is at the heart of what we have always done at Pixel Power – it’s why we are trusted to deliver on what we say we will”, explained James Gilbert, CEO, Pixel Power. “At this time of global lockdown and with all tradeshows either cancelled or postponed, we wanted to find an alternative method to replicate those confidential one-to-one meetings between our customers and technology colleagues”



“We believe that this ‘new normal’ offers new opportunities too. Software defined, virtualizable playout solutions enable broadcasters to be very flexibile very quickly and we are already witnessing this with existing installations. While this is a challenging time for us all, we are busy helping customers manage playout infrastructure in ways that were just dreams only a couple of years ago. Their investments in virtualizable, flexible master control playout are paying off”.



Showtime Pixel Power is replacing social-distancing with social-connecting while maintaining the physical distancing measures in place throughout the world. The Showtime Pixel Power programme delivers hundreds of one-to-one online meetings that bring together end users, product managers, development engineers and business owners to discuss exactly what they would have discussed at tradeshows like NAB.



Gilbert continued, “Our calendars are filled with online demos, videos and webinars, so the value of our Showtime meetings is connecting with people one-to-one. Mass marketed webinars are useful but nothing beats personal communication. These online meetings are crucial for us to continue listening to our customer’s plans and goals, and offer them support and innovative solutions.”



Showtime Pixel Power will run for six weeks.

Meetings can be booked by contacting Sarah Deas: sdeas@pixelpower.com.



