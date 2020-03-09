Shobit Chauhan Joins PlayBox Neo to Head Pre-Sales and Post-Sales Support for India, Bangladesh and Nepal

PlayBox Neo announces a key addition to its executive team with the appointment of Shobit Chauhan as Head of Pre-Sales and Post-Sales Support for India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

"A broadcast industry professional with 20 years of experience, Shobit Chauhan graduated with a BA degree from the University of Delhi before joining our New Delhi office in 2000," comments PlayBox Neo CEO Pavlin Rahnev. "There he rose through the ranks to become CTO before moving on to gain experience in the wider computing world. He has an excellent understanding of the broadcast TV media business at its widest and of the technology we have pioneered over the past 20 years. We are delighted to have him back to supervise the support resources we offer our many customers and sales partners across Bangladesh, Nepal and the Indian subcontinent."

"I am very pleased to be returning to the PlayBox mainstream," Shobit Chauhan adds. "PlayBox Neo has sustained the talent for product development which drove the company right from its inception. Our server-based Channel-in-a-Box platform continues to be a market leader with over 18,500 playout and channel-branding systems installed around the world. PlayBox Neo has also proved its industry leadership with the software-centric Cloud2TV virtual channel playout system offering TV channel operators the ideal combination of efficiency, agility and operational simplicity."