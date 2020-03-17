SERIES MANIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF “SERIES MANIA DIGITAL FORUM”,A UNIQUE INDUSTRY PLATFORM AVAILABLE MARCH 25 TO APRIL 7

Given the recent cancellation of this year’s Series Mania in Lille, Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, announced today the launch of Series Mania Digital Forum, an online platform where industry professionals will have an opportunity to view many of the key components which have made Series Mania Forum so successful. The Series Mania Digital Forum will be available online from March 25 to April 7 with a cost of 90€. Included in the Series Mania Digital Forum will be video pitches of the 16 selected projects in the Co-Pro Pitching sessions, selected events from the UGC Writers Campus Pitching sessions, video pitches from the Franco-Israeli residency, “Coming Next From” sessions in collaboration with SODEC, TVFI and German Films, and curated series from its Buyers Showcase. The Series Mania Digital Forum will be available at seriesmaniadigital.com.

"Today, the Series Mania Forum is a major professional event for European and international decision-makers. It is also a key rendezvous in the industry’s international agenda. At their request, the Series Mania Forum team had to provide continuity solutions, the mere cancellation of all pitching sessions being too detrimental to creation and industry. As such, we are delighted to provide the Series Mania Digital Forum. In the face of adversity, we had to adapt in order to offer industry professionals a prime follow-up of activity, essential to a future recovery that we all hope for,” commented Herszberg.

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010 in collaboration with artistic director Frederic Lavigne while both were at the Forum des images, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international series to the big screen and offers audiences (over 72,000 spectators in 2019) the rare opportunity to meet and learn from renowned showrunners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition that is entirely dedicated to series, aimed at both the general public and industry professionals.

Launched in 2013, Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival, has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of series from around the world. In just a few years, Series Mania Forum has already seen many projects come to fruition, including Eden, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith and Tabula Rasa, with many others currently in production. In 2019, the Forum held its second edition of Lille Transatlantic Dialogues, a one-day summit bringing together high-level political, corporate, creative and economic players from the TV and culture sectors in Europe and North America. The Forum is now the place where industry talent and decision-makers meet to create the new generation of serial fiction.

Part of Series Mania Forum, the Lille Dialogues is a one-day summit joining together major political decision makers and leading industry executives for a day of reflection, announcements, and debates on the future of audiovisual creativity. The Lille Dialogues is a joint initiative between Series Mania, the French Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC), the Europe Creative - MEDIA program of the European Union with the collaboration of the Hauts-de-France Region. Past participants have included Reed Hastings (Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Netflix), Ted Sarandos (Chief Content Officer, Netflix)), Sophie Turner Laing (CEO, Endemol Shine Group), Delphine Ernotte Cunci (CEO, France Télévisions), Gilles Pélisson (CEO, TF1 Group), Georgia Brown (Head of European Originals, Amazon), and Franck Riester, France’s Minister of Culture.