SCTE•ISBE opens gates to the future of connectivity at Cable-Tec Expo 2020

MAY 11, 2020 (EXTON, PA) — Registration is now open for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020, the largest cable telecommunications and technology event in the Americas, which returns to Denver Oct. 13-16. New technologies and operational techniques for maintaining connectivity and safety will be central to the week-long event.

“Cable networks have been vital to continued work, education and entertainment during the current crisis,” said Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications. “At Cable-Tec Expo we’ll continue our drive toward new operational and technological capabilites that will help us transform consumers’ lives.”

Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will anchor a week of learning, innovation and networking. Program elements are expected to address operational transformation, the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the future of connectivity, and the ability of cable’s 10G platform to support telemedicine, telehealth and other new services that are increasingly important.

Scheduled highlights of Cable-Tec Expo 2020 in Denver include:

· Pre-event bootcamps delivering in-depth training on DOCSIS®, Distributed Access Architectures, and Fiber to the Home technologies (Oct. 11-12)

· CableLabs’ Envision Vendor Forum for accelerating technology advancements (Oct. 13)

· The Cable TV Pioneers’ annual banquet celebrating noteworthy contributors to the industry (Oct. 13)

· “A Learning & Development and ROI Experience” chaired by Nancy Murphy, executive director, learning & implementation of Cox Communications, providing insights into new learning strategies to improve workforce expertise and business outcomes

· Scores of thought leadership presentations, including the Fall Technical Forum co-produced by SCTE•ISBE, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and CableLabs.

“Our industry has shined during these difficult times thanks in large part to our longstanding commitment to continuously evolving the some of the world’s most dynamic, powerful networks,” said Ed Marchetti, co-chair of the Expo 2020 program committee and senior vice president, operations for Comcast. “Our program at Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will focus on enhancing operational capabilities to ensure optimal connectivity, as well as exploring the emerging technologies and innovations that are making our networks smarter, stronger and more resilient.”

The largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network, and shape the future of connectivity. In 2020, Cable-Tec Expo runs from October 13 to 16 at the Colorado Convention Center. More information at expo.scte.org.

For a statement from President and CEO Mark Dzuban on Cable-Tec Expo 2020 and COVID-19, visit https://expo.scte.org/coronavirus/.