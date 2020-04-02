Rascular Expands its Tools for NDI® with RouteMaster Lite Virtual NDI Routing Applications Suite

Rascular, designers of software-based powerful, customisable control and monitoring applications for third-party, professional video technologies, has today announced the launch of three new versions of its RouteMaster Lite virtual routing for Newtek NDI® application: RouteMaster Lite Solo; RouteMaster Lite One; and RouteMaster Lite Four.

RouteMaster Lite - a Windows PC application - brings familiar video routing capabilities to Newtek’s NDI video. Based on Rascular’s proven RouteMaster system, it gives operators a range of familiar control interfaces for controlling video switching. With typical switching times of just one or two frames, RouteMaster Lite is perfect for live and on-air use. This ultra-fast switching makes it suitable for manual intervention and other applications where quick response is essential.

Roddy Pratt, Technical Director with Rascular, says, “Because of our strong commercial relationship with NewTek, we are very pleased to be able to provide ultra-fast switching, a uniquely powerful capability. RouteMaster Lite is ideal for OB and production environments, supporting up to 20 sources and 20 destinations. The built-in GUI is ideal for preset and take switching, showing resizable video previews and audio metering of the current video and the chosen source.”

No video streams are passed through the router system, instead traffic is redirected at the network level. This means only minimal bandwidth and processor requirements are needed, regardless of the number of video streams and resolution. There’s also no additional video delay through the system. Additionally, RouteMaster Lite does not become a central point of failure: if the router system fails for any reason, video continues to flow from sources to destinations uninterrupted.

RouteMaster Lite Solo (£500) is a 20 x 20 Virtual NDI® router, with an in-built General User Interface. RouteMaster Lite One (£600) adds application support for one control client, either a Rascular WebPanel (included) or a Blackmagic Design hardware panel (to be provided by the end-user). RouteMaster Lite Four (£900) provides support for a maximum of four control clients in any combination of either four Rascular WebPanels (included) or four Blackmagic Design hardware panels (to be provided by the end-user).

NDI, NewTek’s innovative Network Device Interface technology, is a royalty-free standard enabling IP video workflows across Ethernet networks. NDI is a bi-directional standard that allows video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP, and to encode, transmit, and receive multiple streams of broadcast-quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time.