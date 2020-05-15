Riedel MediorNet, Artist, and Bolero Provide Comprehensive Signal Transport and Comms Backbone for Montenegro Public Broadcaster RTCG

WUPPERTAL, Germany — May 14, 2020 — Riedel Communications today announced that Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG) has adopted the company's state-of-the-art networking and communications technologies for its studio upgrade. As broadcast rights holder and host broadcaster in Montenegro for a broad range of national and international sporting events, RTCG has installed a comprehensive signal routing and crew communications backbone based on the MediorNet real-time network, Artist digital matrix intercom, and Bolero wireless intercom.

RTCG is the public service broadcaster of Montenegro, with its headquarters in the capital city of Podgorica. Work on the project started in 2019 and entails a complete state-of-the-art infrastructure upgrade. The expansive studio upgrade has positioned RTCG to offer premier coverage of popular and high-profile sports events, including European handball, qualifying events for the 2021 Summer Games, European championship water polo, the division 1 league of Montenegro football, European women's football qualifiers, and qualifiers for the European basketball championship.

The new Riedel-based infrastructure at RTCG serves two master control rooms, one each for radio and television, along with five production control rooms, an audio postproduction suite, 12 editing rooms, and four commentator desks. In addition to the handball, water polo, and football broadcasts, the Riedel network will provide seamless, reliable, and high-quality signal transport and communications for RTCG's UHD coverage of the upcoming summer games from Tokyo, Japan.

"We had key requirements for our signal transport and communications upgrade – namely, decentralization, a high degree of flexibility, and the ability to transport and route signals over fiber. As a proven solution that's well-established in the market, Riedel MediorNet was the perfect choice," said Dejan Vujović, Deputy General Manager for Technology at RTCG. "Thanks to our close collaboration with the Riedel Austria team and the systems integrators from BFE, installation of the MediorNet and Artist equipment was so easy that it was almost plug-and-play. Not only will MediorNet give us newfound agility in production of live sports broadcasts, but it will help us make a smooth transition to IP operations moving forward."

Carrying both television and radio signals, the MediorNet infrastructure includes four MetroN core routers and 33 MicroN high-density media distribution network devices, 14 of which are configured using the MicroN MultiViewer app. An Artist-128 digital matrix intercom mainframe supports seven Bolero wireless beltpacks, with only four Bolero antennas supplying intercom signals to the entire facility. In addition, 50 RSP-2318 SmartPanels are distributed throughout the operation to enable agile routing and control of audio and video signals transported across the MediorNet network.

"At RTCG, the decentralized design and production flexibility of MediorNet supports back-to-back broadcasts of many types of programs — with Artist and Bolero delivering integrated and seamless communications from main production rooms to dressing rooms," said Ismet Bozkurt, Senior Sales Executive Eastern Europe, Riedel Communications. "RTCG's state-of-the-art audiovisual infrastructure will provide a rock-solid foundation for their IP-based operations of tomorrow."

Jürgen Diniz-Malleck, General Manager, CEE at Riedel Communications, added: "We are privileged to welcome a customer as prestigious as RTCG to our roster of high-profile installations. RTCG's innovative deployment is the latest example of how Riedel solutions can help broadcasters build studio operations that are not only future-proof, but highly versatile."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 700 people in 25 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/200514Riedel-RTCG.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-DVujovic_(L)-IBozkurt_(R).JPG

Photo Caption: Dejan Vujović (L), Deputy General Manager for Technology at RTCG and Ismet Bozkurt (R), Senior Sales Executive Eastern Europe, Riedel Communications

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-RTCG_2020.JPG

Photo Caption: RTCG has adopted Riedel's state-of-the-art networking and communications technologies for its studio upgrade.



Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications