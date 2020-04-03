Red Giant Debuts Tutorial on How to Create a Forcefield

Portland, OR – April 2, 2020 – Red Giant has just released a quick and easy tutorial on creating a forcefield/watery surface effect. Now out on YouTube, Aharon Rabinowitz showcases his process of developing this effect using tools from Red Giant Complete. In just under 5-minutes, the tutorial shows viewers how to use a displacement map along with other tools to create a beautiful flowing, prismatic surface with refraction - all from the comfort and safety of one’s living room. Because it might be nice to shield oneself from work-at-home distractions using a forcefield, even if it's just by pretending to make one.

WATCH NOW: Forcefield Tutorial

To showcase the effect, Aharon starts off with some footage he shot of himself on his smartphone, waving his hands around in his living room. Working in After Effects, he pulls in plugins from Red Giant Complete to create particles emitting from his hands while adding various layers to enhance the effect. Aharon used Trapcode Particular to create the particles, then employed VFX Chromatic Displacement to add prismatic distortions.

The full set of tools used includes:

Trapcode Particular: Create organic 3D particle effects, complex motion graphics elements and more in After Effects. Now with Fluid Dynamics.

VFX Chromatic Displacement: Easily create beautiful prismatic displacement effects in After Effects or Premiere Pro

Free Trial

Want to follow along? You can download a free trial of Red Giant Complete and have access to fully functioning versions of all of our tools!

New Red Giant Complete Purchasing Options

Red Giant recently announced brand new purchasing options on Red Giant Complete, which is now available as a monthly subscription. For those in academia including students, teachers and faculty members, Red Giant Complete is now available for free; simply follow the instructions on the Red Giant website to learn how to apply.

Total if purchased separately: $3,495

Red Giant Complete Annual: $599/YEAR, or $49.92/MONTH (Paid Annually)

Red Giant Complete Monthly: $79/MONTH

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at https://www.redgiant.com/company/red-pledge/.

Request a Red Giant Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review Red Giant Complete as well as any individual tools or product suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Alexis Isaacs at alexis@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 250,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.