Red Giant Announces Free Webinar Series: Demystifying Post-Production

Portland, OR - May 4, 2020 - Red Giant has announced a free weekly webinar series, launching today, that will cover essential concepts and techniques for post-production. Hosted by Red Giant Director of Training Simon Walker, CSI, webinars will feature industry experts and will explore a new overarching theme each month: Mograph Techniques and Effects in May; Designing 3D: Modeling, Texturing, Lighting, Rendering in June; and Color Correction and Grading in July.

Webinars are live every Monday (5pm BST / 12pm EDT / 9am PDT) and will be recorded, so those who register but can’t attend can still have access to view the recording after it airs.

May 2020 - Mograph Techniques and Effects

Programs covered: TRAPCODE SUITE, UNIVERSE, CINEMA 4D

June 2020 - Designing 3D: Modeling, Texturing, Lighting, Rendering

Programs covered: CINEMA 4D, VFX SUITE

July 2020 - Color Correction and Grading

Program covered: MAGIC BULLET SUITE

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 250,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

