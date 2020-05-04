Quantum to Highlight Solutions for Remote Online Editing, Hybrid-Cloud Workflows, and Media Archives at VirtualQ | NAB Event

SAN JOSE, Calif. — May 4, 2020 — Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced it will host VirtualQ | NAB, a virtual video event featuring live keynotes, educational sessions, technology demonstrations, roundtable discussions and more, from May 12-14, 2020. Over the course of three days, Quantum will unveil its latest product innovations as well as host virtual sessions featuring media and entertainment subject matter experts and Quantum technology partners including Adobe, Dalet, IPV and Teradici. The event will serve to highlight the addition of technology used in Quantum's ActiveScale™ object storage system into the company's product portfolio, and introduce new developments to its StorNext software, designed to make cloud content more accessible, with improved retrieval speeds.

VirtualQ | NAB attendees will learn about:

Solutions for remote online editing, including hybrid and multi-cloud technologies.

The latest developments in Quantum's StorNext® file system to improve cloud content accessibility and accelerate retrieval speeds.

How NVMe high performance storage solutions for post-production can speed multi-node render times by orders of magnitude and reduce infrastructure costs and complexity.

The benefits of object storage for long-term content management, and how Quantum's ActiveScale object store system is enabling customers to create online, extremely durable archives for indexing and content monetization.

Attendees can sign up to meet with Quantum experts including executives, engineers and product leadership teams virtually.

"We support the difficult decision to conduct NAB remotely this year as NAB Express, although I miss the one-on-one time we spend with our long-term friends, many of whom are customers and industry colleagues," said Ed Fiore, Vice President and General Manager, Primary Storage, Quantum. "VirtualQ I NAB is our opportunity to connect and collaborate remotely with customers and partners in a meaningful way and highlight our latest innovations. We look forward to when we can all safely gather again in person."

The full VirtualQ | NAB agenda and registration are available at: https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/events/virtualqnab/.

