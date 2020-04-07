Primestream Launches Xchange Media Cloud, Bringing Workflow Continuity to Remote Content Creators in the Age of COVID-19

MIAMI — April 6, 2020 — Primestream, a leading provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, today introduced Xchange Media Cloud™ — a 100% cloud-based version of the company's Xchange™ media asset management (MAM) platform. In only a few hours, Xchange Media Cloud can be up and running for remote workers who need to store, access, produce, and manage critical media assets from anywhere in the world. This makes the solution ideal for media organizations and content creators who are having to adapt quickly to remote workflows as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are challenging days for enterprise video departments, as more and more employees are mandated to work from home and find themselves disconnected from their usual media workflows. With Xchange Media Cloud, we're bringing the robust functionality of our enterprise-grade Xchange MAM right to their remote workstations," said Claudio Lisman, President and CEO of Primestream. "By giving these remote collaborators easy access to content, projects, and the creative tools they're used to, Xchange Media Cloud removes roadblocks and ensures continuity in the video production supply chain. And it's fast and easy to get started — we can get teams up and running quickly."

Targeted to video, sound, graphics, creative, and visual effects teams in broadcast news, enterprise video, and other media operations, Xchange Media Cloud enables complete cloud production workflows from start to finish. With system setup guided and supported by Primestream, media teams are able to focus on their work and stay productive.

The cloud-based solution offers integration with Adobe Creative Cloud software applications including Premiere®, After Effects®, and Photoshop®, with Xchange Media Cloud enabling teams to browse, search, edit, and organize content from any location.

When combined with the Primestream Workflow Server™ and ingest modules in the cloud, Xchange Media Cloud provides the ability to record and monitor incoming live cloud streams including HLS, NDI, or RTSP. With real-time transcoding of the incoming feed to any house format such as XDCAM, AVC, H.264, ProRes, and HEVC, this capability allows broadcasters and production teams to work with cloud streams in the same way they currently work with SDI or baseband sources.

For existing Primestream customers, Xchange Media Cloud is a smooth and easy extension to their current Xchange deployment, and for new customers, the solution solves an immediate and pressing need to deploy remote video production workflows. However, Xchange Media Cloud is far from a temporary solution that will become obsolete in three months; it can form the core of a more comprehensive, longer-term strategy for a media operation to migrate to cloud-based workflows.

Lisman added: "Primestream has helped customers tackle their most complex content creation challenges for more than 20 years, and our solutions offer unparalleled flexibility and proven reliability for end-to-end media workflows. We're more committed to our customers than ever as the coronavirus continues to redefine 'business as usual' and safety becomes a prime concern for team members, companies, and communities. With Xchange Media Cloud, we're ready to help ensure that content creators can continue to tell the great stories that entertain and inform the world."

More information about Primestream and the company's products is available at www.primestream.com.

# # #

About Primestream

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, Cisco Global Television, NFL Networks, NFL Films, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time Inc., Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

More information on Primestream solutions is available at primestream.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/200406Primestream-Remote.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-Xchange-MC-2.jpg

Photo Caption: Primestream's Xchange Media Cloud helps content creators adapt quickly to remote workflows.