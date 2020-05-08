Pixelogic Named Strategic Supply Chain Partner by Whip Media Group

Pixelogic Becomes One of the First Companies to Join the New Strategic Supply Chain Partnership Program

Pixelogic, a leading global provider of content localization and distribution services, today announced that it has been named a Strategic Supply Chain Partner by Whip Media Group. Through this program, the partnership will provide media companies better transparency into their content workflows to maximize revenues, reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and get complete visibility and control over where and how television and movie titles are being distributed, both on a global scale and in real-time.

Pixelogic will integrate with Whip Media Group’s industry-leading Content Value Management (CVM) platform. The CVM cloud-based open API-driven architecture will enable media companies and MVPD operators to seamlessly add best-in-class content delivery vendors to establish a digitally-driven supply chain that removes distribution friction. This simplifies the process of managing multiple vendors while delivering workflow transparency and monitoring.

“We are excited to be working with Whip Media Group to create greater value for our shared customers, connecting global audiences to the content they are looking for,” said Pixelogic Co-President, John Suh. “Leveraging our joint capabilities, Pixelogic and Whip Media Group can deliver content quickly and efficiently to diverse global audiences, in all distribution formats, in their preferred localized versions”.

Whip Media Group is the leading integrated cloud platform that empowers the world’s largest entertainment organizations to intelligently acquire, distribute and monetize their television and movie content. This Strategic Supply Chain Partnership is built on the premise that both buyers and sellers of content need to effortlessly put their content everywhere it needs to be. With the onset of the streaming wars and the unprecedented pace of content consumption, building a frictionless distribution ecosystem must take priority.

Pixelogic was selected as a Strategic Supply Chain Partner for its proprietary technology development capabilities, End-to-End service offerings across content localization and distribution and global operational scale.

“The Pixelogic partnership brings greater business value to our growing list of global customers,” said Alisa Joseph, SVP Business Strategy & Development, Whip Media Group. “We’re thrilled to partner with Pixelogic to help drive next generation distribution solutions for studios, broadcasters and digital retailers.