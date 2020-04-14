OpenVault: Broadband Usage Hit Record Sunday Highs on Easter

Hoboken, NJ; April 14, 2020 – Broadband usage experienced a one-day spike to new Sunday highs on Easter, according to data from OpenVault, a leading provider of technology solutions and industry analytics for broadband operators.

Easter Sunday downstream consumption was 16.3 GB per subscriber, an increase of 15.8% over the previous Sunday (14.1 GB) and of 37.9% over Sunday, March 1 (11.8 GB), immediately before COVID-19 social distancing measures began to take effect.

Upstream usage per subscriber on Easter Sunday was 0.97 GB, up 18.6% over the previous Sunday upstream high of 0.81 GB on April 5 and 51.7% over the 0.64 GB on March 1.

Total Easter Sunday consumption was 17.3 GB per subscriber. The previous Sunday per subscriber highs for total consumption and downstream usage were 15.97 GB and 15.17 GB, respectively, on March 22 of this year.

“While we don’t track specific types of activity, I can tell you that videoconferencing absolutely contributed to data usage in the Trudeau household,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. “Given the day and the profile of the usage, it’s safe to assume that much of the spike OpenVault saw was due to individuals and families conducting virtual Easter Sunday visits to friends and relatives.”

OpenVault will offer deeper analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on broadband trends in the Q1 2020 OpenVault Broadband Industry (OVBI) report later this month.