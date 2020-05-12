Nominations Sought for 2020 Women in Technology Award

MAY 12, 2020 (Exton, PA)—Nominations are now being accepted for one of the cable telecommunications industry’s highest honors, the Women in Technology Award that is jointly presented by Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), SCTE•ISBE and Cablefax.

The nominations deadline for this year’s award is Friday, June 19, 2020.

This year marks the 25 anniversary of the first award presentation in 1995. The award acknowledges the achievements of an outstanding woman in technology who has demonstrated significant personal and professional growth and has contributed to the advancement of the cable telecommunications industry. The award shines a spotlight on the achievements of women in this traditionally male-dominated industry sector.

A nominee must be in a technical position in the cable or telecommunications industry and must be a member of WICT and SCTE•ISBE, among other criteria detailed in the nomination application.

This year’s award will be presented during SCTE•ISBE’s Annual Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 15 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020 in Denver.

Last year’s winner was Zenita Henderson, vice president, marketing and business development for SCTE•ISBE. Other past recipients include Noopur Davis, Deborah Picciolo, Theresa Hennesy, Vibha Rustagi, Sherita Ceasar, Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, Jennifer Yohe Wagner, Susan Adams, Leslie Ellis, Barbara Jaffe, Cyndee Everman, Carolyn Terry, Vicki Marts, Charlotte Field, Nomi Bergman, and Yvette Kanouff, who was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with a 2019 Lifetime Achievement in Technology & Engineering Emmy Award.

More information—including the complete list of winners—and the online nomination application are available at www.wict.org in the Career Development section. Questions should be directed to Kristin Edwards at 202-827-4790 or kedwards@wict.org or Zenita Henderson at 610-594-7326 or zhenderson@scte.org.

