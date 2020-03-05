“MOTHER”, NIPPON TV’S HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL DRAMA SERIES, TO BE ADAPTED IN THAILAND BY JSL GLOBAL MEDIA AND SET TO START STREAMING MARCH 5TH

TOKYO, JAPAN– March 5, 2020 – Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, announced today that Mother, its award-winning one-hour drama series, is going to be adapted in Thailand. JSL Global Media, one of Thailand’s leading production houses, has acquired the scripted format rights and is scheduled to begin streaming on LINE TV March 5. JSL Global Media also previously acquired the Thai adaptation rights to Nippon TV’s touching drama series Abandoned which was so appreciated by their audience and went on to win the award for “Best Drama for Family and Society” at Thai’s prestigious Maya Awards in 2019. The announcement was made today by Mr. Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development for Nippon TV.

“Mother has secured scripted format deals in Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, France, and now Thailand. We have faith in another great production, telling the acclaimed story to more audiences in the world and are delighted to be announcing this second deal with JSL Global Media,” said Mr. Sogo.

"After the success with Abandoned, we are very pleased to continue working with Nippon TV for the Mother remake. We believe Mother will be well received by Thai audiences. Not only that the story is very touching, but it also has a tint of suspense drama in it. We are all very excited with this project,” commented Mr. Thiti Sutthikulphanich, Executive Producer for JSL Global Media.

ABOUT MOTHER

Child abuse is arguably one of the cruelest of crimes. Just as horrendous is the all-too common tendency of society to turn a blind eye to this abuse. Mother is the story of a woman who responds to an abused girl's silent cries of help. The drama follows an aloof 30+-year-old woman who works reluctantly as an elementary school teacher and notices bruises on her first-grade student. Initially, like everyone else, she looks the other way. But the student’s wretched desperation soon awakens a passion and determination in this caring teacher. Together they skip town and embark on a risky journey pretending to be mother and child. Mother chronicles the transformation of a once disenchanted woman who suddenly takes on the role of a parent to a child who is starved for maternal love. The drama probes into the meaning of motherhood in modern society.http://www.ntv.co.jp/english/pc/2011/03/mother.html

ABOUT JSL GLOBAL MEDIA CO. LTD (THAILAND)

Established in 1980, JSL Company Limited initially emerged in the television business as a leading production house creating programs for the Royal Thai Army Television network, known as Channel 5, and later extended its service to other leading networks. After years of experience and grown into a global operation, JSL becomes one of the top five production houses in Thailand and a leader in event organizer, both locally and internationally. What sets us apart from others is our accomplishment in diversifying contents that enrich Thai people's lives with cultural, intellectual and entertainment through on-air, online, in print and in person. Since 2009, JSL Company Limited has rebranded itself to" JSL Global Media Company Limited" in celebration of the 30th Anniversary.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for six consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has 40 versions in 186 territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children–, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As a format, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, France, and Thailand. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.