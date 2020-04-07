NEP Group Uses TSL Products’ MPA1-MIX MADI-V Audio Monitoring Units in New OB Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA, April 7, 2020 – NEP Group is the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner to premier content producers of live sports and entertainment throughout the world. As a long-standing customer of TSL Products, NEP Group has relied on the company’s MPA1 units as their audio monitoring solution of choice for live broadcasts. When TSL introduced its new MPA1 V Series audio monitor, designed to directly address the needs of those in live production, NEP was the first to realise the benefits and place its order. NEP Group integrates TSL’s MPA1-MIX MADI-V audio monitor as a cost-effective solution to improve operator workflow within its fleet of OB trucks.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the workflow of operators within our OB trucks,” says Michael Naugle, design engineer for NEP’s U.S. Broadcast Services team. “The newly designed TSL MPA1-MIX MADI-V units feature an extremely intuitive layout. The left to right ascending order of the knobs is very user-friendly as the operator can easily find the channel they need, without having to look directly at the panel. The ‘V’ pattern also has a nice aesthetic look to it.”

Since integrating the new TSL MPA1-MIX MADI-V units, Naugle has received positive feedback from the operators. “Operator feedback has been great – they enjoy the look of the new V Series, as well as the ease of use that comes with having the updated control layout. Also, the sound quality is amazing, which we have come to expect from all TSL solutions.”

NEP Group currently has the MPA1-MIX MADI-V units installed in two of its OB trucks and Naugle plans to continue relying on the units for projects going forward. “In addition to the two trucks that currently have the updated TSL MPA1 V units, we are building several other trucks in the U.S. this year that will also be equipped with the MPA1-MIX MADI-V. Also, in our newer IP trucks, we have been installing the TSL PAM2-IP units, which are extremely useful tools when working with audio in an IP infrastructure.”

When it comes to TSL Products, its effective solutions are not the only thing that stand out to Naugle about the company. “TSL has a great reputation in the industry and they definitely live up to it – their products and services are second to none. The features that TSL includes in its products prove that it holds its customers and their workflows to the highest regard. Also, the small form factor of the units is a huge benefit to us as we are always looking for ways to save space and weight in our trucks without compromising performance – and TSL delivers.”

Naugle also appreciates the relationships that he has developed with the company. “Working with TSL over the years has been great, and I look forward to continuing this partnership with them for many years to come. They listen to our needs and are always very responsive. Greg Siers has been a tremendous help to us – not only with the integration of the MPA1-MIX MADI-V units, but with every project that we have used TSL on.”

Based on the success of TSL’s MPA1-MIX series of audio monitors, the new MPA1-MIX-V range has been developed to specifically address the challenges of live production. In direct response to customer feedback, TSL’s MPA1-MIX-V features a re-designed user interface available in SDI, DANTE/AES67, MADI, AES and Analogue input formats. With the addition of the V variant, TSL MPA1 customers now have the option to choose the interface that best suits their broadcast production needs.