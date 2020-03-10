NAB 2020: FOR-A’s New Cost-Efficient Compact Character Generator CG-Portable Now Shipping

Cypress, CA, March 10, 2020 – FOR-A Corporation of America today announced CG-Portable, a compact character generator designed for broadcast and digital signage applications. Through its intuitive, browser-based GUI, CG-Portable makes it easy to produce and display lower-thirds and other graphics. FOR-A will demo CG-Portable at the 2020 NAB Show, which runs April 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nev. (Booth C5016).

About the size of a smartphone, CG-Portable features four SDI ports for easy integration with production switchers and HD displays, as well as an Ethernet port for network connectivity. Two independent, multi-lingual text overlays support horizontal crawls and vertical rolls, while a timer overlay provides up/down count. Plus, CG-Portable supports more than 70 frames of graphic playback buffer, so users can insert animated as well as static logos over programming. Also, 70 frames can be used for frame memory.

With CG software developed by Brainstorm, CG-Portable provides a simple solution for fill and key mixing over live video or graphics for PEG (public, educational, government) channels. Broadcasters can also use it for downstream logo insertion for multicast channels. Plus, CG-Portable offers its own CG mixing capability over a background input. For digital signage applications in corporate and worship environments, CG-Portable can quickly provide customized updates about room schedules, daily menu specials, weather advisories, and other notifications.

“CG-Portable is a versatile and affordable graphics solution for a number of applications, and our customers have been surprised at how easy it is to operate,” said Ken Truong, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “It provides lower-third CG capability to traditional switchers in smaller studios or production trucks, but it’s also a great option for digital signage applications in business, government, and house of worship facilities.”

CG-Portable has a list price starting at $2,000 and is now shipping. To schedule an on-site or online demo, please call 714-894-3311 or visit www.for-a.com/contacts.

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.