Mo-Sys Launch LiveLab With Panasonic

London, UK, 4 May 2020: Mo-Sys Engineering, a global leader in real time camera tracking and remote systems, is proud to announce a collaboration with Panasonic. The AW-UE150 and the Mo-Sys StarTracker module will empower AR and virtual studio graphics by together creating engaging content with natural depth and changing the perspective of the virtual background.



Previously planned to launch at NAB, the webinars will be co-hosted by Panasonic and Mo-Sys and will showcase the new Panasonic AW-UE150 - a 4K, wide-angle lens, PTZ head with absolute camera tracking for AR and virtual studio application. With Mo-Sys StarTracker, the venue or event is no longer restricted to a fixed camera position and can be more creative using the PTZ head on a jib, crane or a dolly for unlimited camera motion.



There are two sessions on offer:



Mo-Sys CEO Michael Geissler said, “Although disappointed that we could not launch at NAB, these webinars are a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate this innovative collaboration, helping a wide range of customers generate immersive and engaging content for AR and virtual studio applications. We are proud of our partnership with Panasonic and excited to showcase what is possible.”

