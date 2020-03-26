Mike Yaffe Joins Joseph Electronics as Western Region Sales Engineer

NILES, Ill. — March 26, 2020 — Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Yaffe as Western region sales engineer. Yaffe will work closely with contractors, consultants, and system integrators to support broadcast and AV customers deploying JE's physical infrastructure products.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Mike to the JE team," said John Cleary, president, Joseph Electronics. "As a broadcast industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, he brings a powerful mix of sales know-how and electronics expertise to the table. We look forward to working with Mike as we continue to support and expand our growing base of broadcast and pro AV customers in the Western region."

Prior to joining JE, Yaffe served for more than five years as area sales manager for HellermannTyton, a global manufacturer of connectivity, wire and cable management, and custom pre-terminated copper and fiber solutions. He also was Western regional sales manager for Gepco International, a provider of audio, video, and fiber cable solutions for the broadcast and pro AV industries. Other previous positions include field sales engineer for West Electronic Sales, sales executive for PCC Network Solutions, business development manager for TV Magic, and sales account manager for Anixter.

Yaffe is based in Southern California.

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions — such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear — for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

