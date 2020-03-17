Middle Atlantic's Forward Series a Shattering Success at ISE 2020

Forward Family of Toolless Rack Options Earns Top New Technology Award

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — March 17, 2020 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced that its Forward family of toolless installation solutions earned a Top New Technology (TNT) Award from Commercial Integrator at ISE 2020 in Amsterdam. Built to install today's systems at tomorrow's speed, Forward is designed around an innovative new rackrail and Middle Atlantic's patented universal hole pattern that allow the family's blank and vent panels, cable management, lighting, and other rack solutions to be quickly installed without tools. With Forward, integrators can install everyday rack builds five times faster and with the reliability to ensure a satisfying and positive AV experience.

"The rack is where every AV installation begins and where installers spend a majority of their time — ensuring every screw, cable, and device is installed correctly," said Paul Dolynchuk, director of product management at Middle Atlantic. "Forward is the first solution of its kind to reinvent the rack installation experience, allowing installers to work quickly without sacrificing system reliability or industry best practices. This award reflects the passion that all the members of our talented product development team poured into creating a family that works just as much for the end-user as it does for the installer."

The Forward accessory and options line focuses on the entire system lifecycle and builds upon industry-leading products that integrators have depended on for decades.

The Forward family includes:

• Forward Cable Management and Power Bracket solutions that keep cable runs tidy with horizontal and vertical options, while the power bracket simplifies any button mount power strip installation — eliminating the need for tools.

• Forward Blank and Vent Panels that simply click into the new rackrail to achieve optimal rack design in minutes and without needing hardware.

• Forward Small Device Mounting Clamps that quickly mount and secure small non-rack mount devices vertically or horizontally using absolutely no hardware.

• Forward Lighting that toollessly mounts in the rack to illuminate the entire workspace, assuring that integrators can work with the best visibility even in the darkest closets (US and Canada only).

• Forward UPS base that comes preinstalled, saving integrators' backs from lifting and placing the heavy and large unit into the rack (US and Canada only).

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

