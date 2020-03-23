Media Financial Management Association (MFM) announces a special March Lunch & Learn, specifically intended for MFM members facing unique employment issues created by COVID-19. Presented by Russell Jones of Littler Mendelson, the webinar has been scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

As the news around the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, so do employers’ questions. This webinar will cover the latest developments in emergency federal legislation along with current and pending changes to the FMLA. Questions to be covered range from how to communicate with your team, handling quarantine and incubation periods, managing employees working from home, company responsibilities related to hourly employees, and revising PTO and sick leave policies.

“We are grateful to Russell for offering this topic, literally as companies are trying to answer questions never before posed in the workforce,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “We are extremely pleased to allow our members to benefit from his expertise in workplace law as well as his, and his firm’s, real-time learning.”

About Russell Jones

Russell Jones regularly counsels and trains employers on all aspects of the employment relationship, including avoiding discrimination and harassment claims, union avoidance, complying with disability and medical leave requirements, wage and hour, employment termination, reductions in force, workplace violence, noncompetition agreements, severance and release agreements, and personnel policy design and implementation.

He also has significant experience in assisting employers to comply with federal and state laws pertaining to background checks of applicants and employees, privacy issues, social media, identity theft and workplace investigations. In addition, he regularly represents employers before state and federal courts and agencies in suits alleging discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful discharge, emotional distress and other employment-related claims brought by employees or applicants for employment. Russell has substantial experience in mediation of employment claims, litigating unfair labor practice charges before the National Labor Relations Board, and in arbitrations under collective bargaining agreements.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, March 25. Registrations received after 5 p.m. CT on that day will be charged a $20 late fee.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website, https://www.mediafinance.org, and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.