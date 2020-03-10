The Board of Directors of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) announced that Melissa Mitchell, Corporate Controller, Bonneville International, will serve as 2020 Conference Chair of Media Finance Focus, the 60 annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Taking on co-chair responsibilities for the conference will be David Bochenek, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, Sinclair Broadcast Group. The conference will be held at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles Monday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20. The three-day event will be packed with sessions relevant to media industry financial and credit professionals.

“We thank Melissa and Dave for their continuing involvement in, and leadership of our organization as they take on the role of chair and co-chair for Media Finance Focus 2020,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “With its focus squarely on the continuously evolving world of media and entertainment, our 2020 conference promises to offer dynamic, of-the-moment content and usable take aways for our attendees.”

About the Co-Chairs

Melissa Mitchell is Bonneville International’s corporate controller. In this role, she is responsible for financial accounting and reporting, accounts payable, consolidated traffic operations, and operational process and reporting improvement for the company’s broadcast properties. She has more than 20 years of broadcast experience through the consolidation of radio companies such as Chancellor Broadcasting, AM/FM, Infinity, CBS and Jefferson-Pilot Communications. Mitchell is the current Vice Chair of the MFM/BCCA Board. She has been involved with the organization for over 11 years, serving both as a member and as chair of the Radio Committee.

David R. Bochenek has served as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller since March 2018. Prior to his current role he served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer from 2013 to 2018; vice president and chief accounting officer from 2005 to 2013; and chief accounting officer from 2002 to 2005. Bochenek joined Sinclair in March 2000 as the corporate controller. Prior to joining Sinclair, he was vice president, corporate controller for Prime Retail, Inc., served as assistant vice president for MNC Financial, Inc. and held various positions in the audit department of Ernst & Young, LLP. Bochenek is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is the current Secretary for the MFM/BCCA Board.

About Media Finance Focus 2020

Media Finance Focus 2020 is the media industry’s exclusive source for professional education targeting all media financial and business professionals. More than 170 speakers/panelists will provide the latest information on accounting, taxes, internal audit, technology, newspaper, out-of-home, outdoor, television, radio, networks, programming and streaming, digital, games, print and credit & collection issues. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. The event will also offer formal and informal networking activities to foster idea sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Registered participants can earn 19 or more CPE credits. Information and a working agenda for Media Finance Focus 2020 may be found on the conference website.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.