MediaKind invites the world to reimagine media with the launch of a virtual experience portal

The MediaKind Virtual Experience is a unique digital portal that enables visitors to explore MediaKind’s complete media services offering

Experience includes rich content, spanning product and solution demonstrations, educational videos, presentations, webinars, whitepapers, application papers and blogs

Launched officially under the tagline “The Future of Media Imagined”, with new content and innovations planned to expand the experience further over the coming weeks

FRISCO, TEXAS – April 30, 2020 – MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announced the launch of its new virtual experience, a unique portal that invites the world to explore and engage with the full range of MediaKind content, anytime, anywhere. The MediaKind Virtual Experience invites visitors to walk through a simulated video wall tunnel and enter the heart of a futuristic virtual venue where they can discover MediaKind’s media universe through a wide range of interactive offerings. Click here to explore the MediaKind Virtual Experience.

Building on MediaKind’s culture of continuous innovation, the portal includes a range of rich content that visitors can engage with, including latest news announcements, demonstrations, educational videos, presentations, webinars, whitepapers, application papers, products and solutions. Visitors will also be able to interact with and experience MediaKind’s latest products and solutions, including next-generation broadcast solution (Aquila Broadcast), enhanced Advertising portfolio (PRISMA Core and PRISMA Edge), and ‘one-stop-shop’ solution for rapid delivery of operator OTT services (Aquila Broadcast, now on Google Cloud Platform) – all launched in April. More content and innovations will be continuously added to MediaKind’s Virtual Experience.

Raul Aldrey, Chief Business Officer, MediaKind, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has irrevocably changed our lives and, of course, this has created unprecedented challenges across the media landscape. Our media universe has been designed with agility in mind, continuously improving the ability of service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters to acquire and dynamically deliver high-quality content that can transport viewers towards truly extraordinary experiences.

“We are delighted to showcase the new MediaKind Virtual Experience and demonstrate to visitors of the portal how we imagine the future of media. We encourage our customers, partners and industry friends to spend time with us virtually exploring, discovering and interacting with our content across all networks, platforms or screens – anytime, anywhere.”

The MediaKind Virtual Experience is the latest announcement in MediaKind’s inaugural ‘Spring Kind’ program of activities, which includes research, events and presentations. It has been designed to help inform, educate and explain how new technology innovations are helping to make media easier to deliver and more accessible to humankind. Previous webinars will be made available to watch on-demand in the ‘MK Virtual Theater’, with upcoming topics including:

May 5 : ‘Live Streaming 2020 – Shifting Consumer Habits (Carl Furgusson, Vice President, Portfolio Strategy and Richard Mansfield, Head of Media Delivery & Advertising Product Management). Register here.

: ‘Live Streaming 2020 – Shifting Consumer Habits (Carl Furgusson, Vice President, Portfolio Strategy and Richard Mansfield, Head of Media Delivery & Advertising Product Management). Register here. May 13 : ‘Cloud aaS – What does this mean to the Media Industry?’ (Arnaud Caron, Director Portfolio Transformation). Register here.

: ‘Cloud aaS – What does this mean to the Media Industry?’ (Arnaud Caron, Director Portfolio Transformation). Register here. May 27: ‘From On-Demand to Live: The Evolution of Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) Technology’ (Matthew Goldman, SVP Technology). Register here.

To learn more about MediaKind’s Spring Kind Program, please click here. Further activity in June 2020 will be announced soon.