Media & Telecommunications Industry Veteran John R. Burbank Joins VIZIO Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand and America's #1 Sound Bar company, today announces that John R. Burbank has been appointed as the newest independent member of the company's Board of Directors. John brings years of experience in media, analytics, marketing and telecommunications that will help guide the company, and advise its management team to best leverage its TV and audio hardware as well as its SmartCast™ platform.

"We're excited to be able to invite John to VIZIO's Board of Directors," stated VIZIO's Chairman of the Board, Founder and CEO William Wang. "John is an accomplished business leader and experienced board member in consumer marketing and advertising sectors. His extensive knowledge and expertise will add great value to our board, and VIZIO will benefit from John's insights and counsel."

Mr. Burbank is a globally recognized leader in the world of consumer marketing and advertisement. As the President of Strategy and Corporate Development for the Nielsen Company, John led the company's digital transformation, developing new data products with partners such as Facebook, Alibaba, and Tencent. Prior to Nielsen, John held senior leadership positions in consumer marketing at AOL, AT&T and the Procter & Gamble Company. Today, John advises startups in both in the US and Israel and serves as an independent director of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) and a board member of Connecticut Public Radio and Television. He holds a B.A. in Russian History and an MBA, both from the University of Chicago. "I look forward to sharing my industry experience with VIZIO's board and top management," said Burbank. "With a rapidly changing market dynamic and increased consumer demand, VIZIO is well positioned to deliver significantly enhanced entertainment and lifestyle experiences through a smarter integration of technologies."

About VIZIO

