Marshall Introduces Next Generation CV226 Full-HD Lipstick Camera

TORRANCE, CA, APRIL 21, 2020 – Building on the success of its CV225 Lipstick Camera, Marshall Electronics releases its next-generation CV226 HD Lipstick Camera with new sensor technology improving color, clarity, and low-light, and a new ultra-flexible 3GSDI cable. The CV226 is ideal for capturing discreet, all-weather video in professional broadcast television applications including broadcast trucks, weather vehicles, reality television, sports, racing, and house of worship.

“The CV226 is the fifth camera released as part of our next generation HD camera line,” says Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall. “The upgraded CV226 utilizes the same upgraded sensor as our new CV503 and CV506 models, but only the CV226 boards are designed to fit into an all-weather miniature lipstick-style body. We have seen our lipstick cameras used in a range of exciting projects and can’t wait for those same engineers to plug in our new models.”

The upgraded line, which also includes the CV503, CV506, CV344, and CV346, greatly improves upon nearly every feature that has made Marshall Electronics’ POV cameras so widely adopted in broadcast and professional AV applications. Marshall collaborated directly with broadcast integrators to develop these new cameras, representing the next evolution in its HD camera solutions.

Like its predecessor, the new Marshall CV226 features industry-leading low power consumption and ultra-low light technology to offer the lowest noise ratio on the market today, allowing users to capture sharp, vivid color images in a range of lighting conditions. The CV226 continues to offer focal length and field-of-view flexibility with interchangeable lenses, remote control over RS485, and the convenience of a full-sized coaxial 3G/HD-SDI (BNC) connection to maintain broadcast-level standards for POV camera applications.

The CV226 utilizes a brand-new sensor technology with 2.5 million pixels and improved pixel depth to capture clear, crisp, color-accurate video through a single 3GSDI output in 1920x1080i, 1920x1080p, and 1280x720p resolutions. Additionally, the new model adds the convenience of all selectable frame rates on a single chip to include 60, 59.94, 50, 30, 29.97, 25/24 and 23.98 fps output formats.

The CV226’s 10-ft breakout cable allows for remote control and adjustment via VISCA over RS485 twisted-pair wire and can be controlled remotely using the Marshall CV-RCP-V2 Touchscreen RCP controller free downloadable camera control software with an RS485 to USB adapter.

The CV226’s all-weather design and convenient ¼″-20 mount allows for versatile mounting options in virtually any outdoor or hidden location, and can withstand dust, sand, or full submersion up to 1m for several hours. Marshall’s recently released CVM-6 Adhesive Camera Mount Kit provides an assortment of mounting options for the CV226 with lipstick camera clip and ¼″-20 mounts. The CVM-6 also includes two 3M adhesive pads and adjustable ball mounts for use with other Marshall POV cameras.