Marketron Offers Programs to Support Radio Broadcasters Through COVID-19 Crisis

Programs Designed to Improve Audience Outreach, Support Remote Traffic Workflows, Simplify Invoice Processing, and Ensure Business Continuity

HAILEY, Idaho — April 22, 2020 — Marketron, the leading provider of enterprise revenue management and digital software solutions, has launched several new programs designed to support its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing tools that maintain business continuity from traffic management to electronic invoicing.

"As we all face the challenge of navigating the coronavirus crisis, radio broadcasters offer vital news and familiar voices that bring comfort and a sense of normalcy," said Marketron CEO Jim Howard. "We're offering these new programs to help both broadcasters and their advertisers move forward in spite of the limitations of our new 'stay safe at home' reality."

Mobile Messaging: Critical Communications Without Worry

To ensure broadcast stations have the tools they need to provide updates on everything from business closures to community advisories, Marketron is offering four months of free mobile messaging services to existing revenue management clients in need of a texting platform. Broadcasters can use mobile messaging to deliver text updates directly to listeners' phones without any impact to their bottom line. Click here for further details.

Visual Traffic in the Cloud: Staying Safe and Productive

Marketron customers currently working with Visual Traffic (VT) can migrate immediately to Visual Traffic in the Cloud (VTC), with the first four months free. Through this service, Marketron securely hosts the broadcast station's database on its own servers and gives station users secure remote access to the VT software, including all the newest features and capabilities. Click here for further details.

Marketron Traffic Hub: Continuity for Disrupted Traffic Departments

For broadcast stations whose traffic operations have been upended by coronavirus, Marketron can provide temporary management of traffic operations by experienced professionals. Whether for a large multistation group or for a smaller single-signal local broadcaster, Marketron Traffic Hub offers a skilled team that can step in and keep operations running smoothly until the internal traffic department returns to capacity. Click here for further details.

Marketron Traffic, Visual Traffic, and Radio Traffic: Bundled Services for Simplified Invoicing and Payment

Existing clients now have the opportunity to bundle multiple Marketron traffic products and services free for four months. These bundles enable broadcasters to remotely manage their revenue using secure cloud-based platforms. The inclusion of electronic invoicing eliminates paper invoices and allows customers to deliver billing statements directly to an advertiser's inbox. Coupled with PayNow — a service that allows advertisers to pay bills online — stations can complete the revenue cycle virtually, improve overall collection efforts, and reduce invoice processing and payment times.

Marketron Traffic: Click here for further details.

Visual Traffic: Click here for further details.

Radio Traffic: Click here for further details.

# # #

About Marketron

Marketron is a leading provider of enterprise revenue and profitability management solutions for radio, television, and digital outlets. The company offers revenue generation and management solutions, ad tech and mobile advertising platforms, and an array of digital audience engagement tools that drive new growth opportunities. With expertise built on 50 years of industry leadership, Marketron proudly supports the broadcast industry at the local, state, and international levels, serving more than 7,000 media organizations globally and managing $15 billion in annual U.S. advertising revenue. Marketron is owned by Diversis Capital. To learn more visit www.marketron.com.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Marketron/200422Marketron-ProgramSupport.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Marketron/marketron-blktagline.jpg

Photo Caption: Marketron Logo

Follow Marketron:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Marketron/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketron_13831/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Marketron