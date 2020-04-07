Marco Lopez Rejoins Grass Valley to Drive Live Production Business to the Next Level

MONTREAL – April 7, 2020 – Grass Valley today announces that Marco Lopez has returned to the company as senior vice president of live production, harnessing his wealth of expertise to steer the business unit through the next phase in its evolution. Rejoining Grass Valley from ChyronHego, Lopez will be responsible for accelerating innovation across key strategic areas, such as remote production, IP-connected live workflows and virtualized media workflows. His area of responsibility includes Grass Valley’s content creation solutions such as cameras, production switchers and replay plus production management solutions including production asset management tools, production automation and editing.

Having served as president of Miranda Technologies and Grass Valley previously, Lopez will leverage his deep knowledge of the live production and content creation segment to capitalize on Grass Valley’s leadership in driving the industry’s transition to software defined processing, cloud computing and remote and distributed workflows.

Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley’s president commented: “Live production, and the efficient management of media resources, is central to Grass Valley’s DNA. As we continue to drive leadership in helping media organizations build success and deliver compelling content, we are delighted to welcome Marco back to the Grass Valley family. His expertise and direct experience in the content creation side of the industry will be invaluable in delivering our customers the innovations that will help them thrive in our continually changing landscape.”

Commenting on his return to Grass Valley, Lopez said, “The content creation sector has never been more dynamic with a growing need to efficiently create and deliver higher volumes of professionally produced content to a larger number of viewing platforms. As they adapt to changing market dynamics, customers will have to lean on trusted partners to help them transition to agile business and operational models that leverage the cloud and burgeoning SaaS pay-per-use models. Grass Valley’s integrated and powerful best-of-breed product portfolio is strongly positioned to meet the shifting needs of the market and there is no better partner out there - serving the needs of the live production space for over 60 years.”

In his new role, Lopez will be able to build on strong momentum from the company’s switcher solutions, which delivered a record uptick in sales during 2019. Q1 2020 also saw Grass Valley announce deployments of its IP and live production solutions by NEP and Gravity Media, further expanding the company’s industry-leading number of global IP deployments in live production.