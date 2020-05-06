Magewell Selected for 2020 Streaming Media Producer 25 List of Online Video Production Technology Leaders

May 6, 2020 — Nanjing, China: Magewell – the award-winning developer of innovative video interface and IP workflow solutions – has been named to the second annual Streaming Media Producer 25 list of the leading technology companies driving advances in live streaming media production.

The Streaming Media Producer 25 recognizes innovative companies that enable, enhance and streamline the workflows of live video producers – particularly those who need the mobility, agility, and versatility to deliver great work, regardless of the venue or production conditions.

“The Streaming Media Producer 25 highlights companies who develop and manufacture gear that not only demonstrates promise or prowess in one or more stages of the live production and streaming process, but also fits well as part of a kit that makes the overall workflow successful,” said Steve Nathans-Kelly, editor of Streaming Media Producer. “Congratulations to 25 companies who, more than their competitors, are driving innovation and shaping successful workflows among professional online video producers in 2020.”

The 2020 edition marks the second time that Magewell has been named to the Streaming Media Producer 25. Since its selection to the inaugural list last year, the company has continued to introduce new products and expanded features that help a diverse range of content producers create, deliver and display high-quality streams easily, efficiently and cost-effectively. Magewell has also made the transition to IP-based production workflows affordable and practical with new models in its Pro Convert family of NDI encoders and decoders, which Nathans-Kelly praises as “an easy means of entry into IP video for producers who are not prepared to invest in NDI-ready cameras and the like – and one that should help accelerate the adoption of NDI throughout the live production world.”

“Streaming has become an intrinsic part of people’s lives for everything from entertainment and information gathering to serving as a crucial communications medium as part of their jobs,” said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. “From professional video producers to occasional users, more people are creating streaming content than ever before. Our selection to the Streaming Media Producer 25 again is testament to our success in offering innovative, practical solutions that empower all types of customers to achieve their streaming goals.”

Within the past year, extensions to Magewell’s Ultra Stream family of live streaming encoders have expanded its input signal support and control interfaces while adding new recording modes and network connectivity options. The free Capture Express software for the company’s renowned capture devices -- USB Capture, Pro Capture and Eco Capture – now supports streaming with the SRT protocol, while the new Pro Convert for NDI to HDMI 4K is the industry’s first hardware decoder to support both NDI for production-grade media transport and SRT for internet-delivered H.264 and H.265 streams. Two additional new Pro Convert decoder models similarly support SRT as well as RTMP, RTSP, UDP, RTP and HTTP streaming.

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, conversion and streaming. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

###





Copyright 2020 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc. in the United States and other countries. #NDIcentral