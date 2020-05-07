Lutz Rathmann Takes Over Managed Technology Division at Riedel Communications

WUPPERTAL, Germany — May 7, 2020 — Riedel Communications today announced that Lutz Rathmann has joined the Riedel Group management team as director of the Managed Technology division, effective June 1.

An engineering graduate, Rathmann most recently served as CEO at APS, a leading agency in the field of automotive events. He also previously held several management positions at Riedel, including Deputy Head of Global Events. Rathmann succeeds Kai Houben, who has moved to the management team at wige SOLUTIONS, a media company particularly well known in motor sports, after serving at Riedel for more than 25 years in various roles.

"I am very pleased that Lutz is returning to us — he's a very experienced and strong leader who carries the Riedel gene. With his extraordinary sense for innovation, he will help drive Riedel's technology leadership for event and sports production into the future," said Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO of Riedel. "At the same time, I'd like to express my highest appreciation to Kai and say thanks from the bottom of my heart for his long and successful service to Riedel. Kai turned our local rental business into a global think tank, and we're very confident this course will continue with Lutz."

Rathmann's tasks include the expansion of new strategic business areas and partnerships as well as the continued development of the Riedel solutions portfolio.

"It feels very good to return to the Riedel family. There is an innate spirit of innovation in this company, and the Managed Technology division is truly unique," said Rathmann. "I look forward to continuing this success story alongside our strong and passionate team, and to leading Managed Technology into a sustainable future."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 700 people in 25 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/200507Riedel-Rathmann.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-LRathmann.jpg

Photo Caption: Lutz Rathmann has joined the Riedel Group management team as director of the Managed Technology division.

