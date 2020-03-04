LTN Global Levels the Playing Field With LTN Flex

COLUMBIA, Md. — March 3, 2020 — LTN® Global, whose innovative modular offerings support the full media life cycle, today announced that over the past three months, the LTN Production business unit has produced more than 50 college and professional sports events using its innovative LTN Flex at-home production model. Leveraging the production expertise and resources gained with LTN's 2019 acquisition of Niles Media Group, along with the reach and reliability of the LTN Network, LTN Flex offers the quality of traditional broadcast production at a price point that opens up new content creation opportunities for all levels of sports leagues and organizations.

"LTN Flex delivers game-changing cost savings by reducing the personnel and equipment required on site to produce high-quality content," said Neil Harwell, general manager of LTN Production. "Sports organizations that were previously limited by the high cost of traditional production are now in a position to produce and distribute a larger amount of first-rate content. The model enabled by LTN Flex makes it easy and financially feasible to work with top talent and technical resources in producing live sports broadcasts."

LTN Flex is a fully integrated, single-vendor solution for video production and transport, from end to end. Within this model, LTN Production does the bulk of production work from a single remote location with centralized technical resources and highly skilled personnel. Connecting the sports venue to the LTN production facility, the LTN Network enables live IP-based video delivery with consistent low delay and high quality and with 99.999% reliability that meets or exceeds broadcast quality standards.

"We've been impressed with LTN's innovation in developing a centralized production workflow solution that is cost-efficient and high-quality for our football and basketball games," said Heart of America Athletics Conference commissioner Lori Thomas. "Quite simply, we couldn't afford to showcase our outstanding conference institutions, with this type of quality, on ESPN3 worldwide and other outlets throughout our region, without LTN Production and its LTN Flex model."

"LTN Production has provided a level of production that lets us go beyond the standard studio show," said Brad Mertel, broadcast producer for the Sporting Kansas City soccer club. "With multiple feeds, talent in different places, and on-the-fly additions, we face unique challenges with each show. LTN works with us to provide a solution to meet those challenges and then surpass our expectations as well."

The growing number of sports organizations that have embraced the LTN Flex model include: Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer (MLS), Heart of America Athletic Conference college football, NCAA Division II college football, Southland Conference college football on Cox Sports Television (CST), high school football on YurView for Cox Communications, and Kansas City Basketball (University of Missouri-Kansas City). To accommodate rapidly increasing interest in LTN Flex, LTN Production recently moved into a new 30,000-square-foot facility tailored to the requirements of remote production.

