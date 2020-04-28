LTN Global Addresses Growing Demand for Advanced Advertising With New LTN Cue Managed Service

Simple, Reliable, and Accurate Metadata Signaling Helps Channel Providers Realize New Opportunities

COLUMBIA, Md. — April 28, 2020 — LTN® Global, whose innovative modular offerings support the full media life cycle, has expanded access to automated channel management, advanced advertising, and content replacement workflow with its new LTN Cue offering. Built on the same technology behind the LTN Connect managed service, which is deployed on the user premises, LTN Cue takes SCTE 35 decoration onto the LTN Network and performs SCTE marker insertion en route to video distribution partners and affiliates. With a straightforward workflow for sending properly decorated feeds to cable, satellite, and virtual MVPDs including, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV, channel originators can scale up their distribution, viewership, and ad revenue.

"Our LTN Cue and LTN Connect managed services help channel providers to realize the new opportunities that come with accurately marking ad breaks and other content for downstream cable, satellite, and digital platforms," said Rick Young, senior vice president and head of global products at LTN Global. "LTN Cue and LTN Connect automate the complex tasks of decorating feeds to suit various distributors' profiles and guarantee the precision essential to proper downstream handling of markers. These services empower broadcasters, cable channels, diginets, and digital-first streaming networks to converge and scale their inventory and video distribution workflows — and in turn drive revenue growth."

LTN Cue and LTN Connect are part of LTN's universal media technology ecosystem, which unites technologies secured with the company's 2019 acquisition of Niles Media Group, Make.TV, and Crystal Corporation to address workflows from production and publishing to transformation and transport. Built on Crystal's innovative and popular AdConnect solution, these two fully managed, linear metadata services make it easier for channel originators to leverage and scale decoration and distribution in a seamless and straightforward workflow.

While LTN Cue is designed for simpler playout operations and LTN Connect for more complex operations incorporating multiple sources, both services read, interpret, transform, and apply the right message at precisely the right time to signal programs, national ad breaks, local ad breaks, and specific ads/promos in a live linear channel feed delivered on any platform. The services connect playout, compression, transport, and cross-platform SCTE 35 distribution workflows according to the needs of channels and distributors. They are compatible and expandable with other industry-standard workflows (i.e., SCTE 104 and 130) and interoperable with workflows involving SMPTE ST 2022, ST 2110, and ST 2038. The services are backed by a 24/7 network operations center to ensure reliable, flexible, and profitable channel distribution.

"LTN Cue and LTN Connect are built on a decade of leadership in SCTE 104/35 channel decoration and supported by industry-leading technical resources and engineering staff," added Roger Franklin, general manager of channel management at LTN Global. "Helping channel providers address the vagaries of ad signaling across platforms, these easy-to-implement services open the door to broader channel distribution and even more effective ad monetization."

Further information about LTN Global is available at www.ltnglobal.com.

# # #

About LTN

LTN® Global's leading media technologies empower content producers and distributors to create, acquire, transform, deliver, and monetize content at scale. Built on the world's fastest and most reliable IP multicast video network, the company's digital media ecosystem supports uniquely unified, optimized, and automated end-to-end workflows that bring customers greater efficiency, agility, and creativity in delivering more content to more viewers. No matter where customers enter this ecosystem, modular solutions and services from LTN add value and streamline each stage in the digital and linear video chains, from any source to every screen. Powered by LTN, customers can deliver the most relevant content and ultimate user experiences on any viewing device and platform, anywhere. More information is available at www.ltnglobal.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/LTNGlobal/200428LTNGlobal-CueConnect.docx

Link to Photo:

www.wallstcom.com/LTNGlobal/LTN-columbia_4286.jpg

Photo Caption: LTN Network

Follow LTN Global Communications:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ltnglobal/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LTNGlobal

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LTNGlobal/