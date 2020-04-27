Lectrosonics Joins Sound Devices, DPA Microphones, K-Tek and Others for Virtual Sound Summit 2020

Across the USA (April 27, 2020) –A leading group manufacturers including Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, Audio Ltd., Ambient, dB Audio, DPA Microphones, K-Tek, Sonosax, Bubblebee Industries, Schoeps, Ursa Straps, Viviana Straps and more are pleased to present the virtual Sound Summit 2020, a two-day virtual event which will feature a number of exciting new product announcements which would have taken place at the NAB 2020 show. The Sound Summit 2020 will feature new product and technology presentations of interest to location sound and production professionals, chief engineers, news technicians, eng crews, camera operators, network executives and other audio professionals in the field.

The first virtual event in the successful Sound Summit series, the 2020 event will be held on Thursday April 30th and Friday May 1st, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST, and will present new products which would have originally premiered during the NAB 2020 show This event is part of the highly successful Sound Summit series of educational presentations for audio professionals to join together collaborate, and discuss their techniques and tools for audio production.

“In past years we’ve done these events as live gatherings with DPA Microphones, Sound Devices, and handful of other manufacturers, in different cities,” explains Karl Winkler, VP of Marketing & Sales for Lectrosonics. “This time, the virtual event makes the most sense and we’re grateful to Sound Devices for organizing it.”

Find more information and register for the Virtual Sound Summit 2020 at: https://thesoundsummit.org/.

The Sound Summit will also be recorded an available afterwards on the Sound Summit YouTube Channel.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics received an Academy Scientific and Technical Award for its Digital Hybrid Wireless® technology and is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com

