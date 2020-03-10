Lectrosonics Introduces the MTCR Miniature Time Code Recorder

Rio Rancho, NM (March 10, 2020) -- Lectrosonics is pleased to announce the introduction of a new tiny digital recorder, the MTCR (Miniature Time Code Recorder) for professional use. When the distance is extreme or using a wireless microphone is not practical, the MTCR recorder can travel with the subject and capture professional quality audio, synchronized with timecode. The tiny size and rounded shape make the MTCR unobtrusive and easy to place in garments and costumes, and to conceal when used as a “plant” microphone to capture environmental or location sound.

The MTCR records in 24 bit, 48 kHz digital onto a microSD card (HC type, Class 10) in the industry-standard .wav (Broadcast Wave File) format. The unit can be jammed to external time code via the standard 5-pin Lemo connector. A headphone output jack allows for monitoring the signal input or listening to previously recorded files but cannot be used to send live audio to another device while recording.

The input connector is the industry standard TA5M jack that accepts any mic or line level signal and provides bias voltage to power a wide variety of electret lavaliere microphones. The input connection and wiring are compatible with microphones pre-wired for use with Lectrosonics professional wireless microphone transmitters with servo bias type inputs.

Setup and adjustment are made through an intuitive interface provided by the keypad and LCD. In keeping with typical Lectrosonics durable mechanical designs, the housing is manufactured from tough aluminum alloy then hard anodized for the ruggedness needed in field production. The MTCR runs for over 6 hours on a single lithium AAA battery. Audio specifications: 20 - 20 kHz frequency response, 105 dB(A) signal to noise (in HD mono mode), <0.035% distortion. Time code is SMPTE 12M - 1999 compliant. The MTCR is 2.3x2.1x.7 inches (60x54x17 mm) and weighs 2.5 oz (71 grams) with battery.

“The MTCR has been a much-requested product” states Karl Winkler, VP of Marketing & Sales at Lectrosonics. “The combination of features, size, and audio quality should appeal to a wide range of users for a variety of applications”.

The MTCR comes with an M152/5P low-noise omni lav microphone, microSD memory card, belt clip, and AAA lithium battery.

MSRP for the MTCR is $990, availability: shipping now.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics received an Academy Scientific and Technical Award for its Digital Hybrid Wireless® technology and is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.