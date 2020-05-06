Lectrosonics Introduces the DPR Digital Plug-on Transmitter and the DSQD/AES-3 Receiver

Rio Rancho, NM (May 5, 2020) -- Lectrosonics is very pleased to introduce the two newest members of the D Squared digital wireless family, the new DPR digital plug-on transmitter and the DSQD/AES-3 receiver.

The next extension of the D Squared wireless family platform which premiered in 2019, the DPR digital plug-on transmitter is fully compatible with the DSQD digital receiver and features a tuning range of 470 to 608 MHz (470 to 614 MHz for the export version). The new transmitter includes specially developed, high efficiency circuitry for extended operating time on two AA batteries, and offers RF power selections at 25 and 50 mW. The pure digital architecture enables AES 256-CTR encryption for high level security applications. Phantom power is selectable to off, 5v, 15v or 48v to accommodate a wide range of microphone types, from dynamic to studio condensers and shotgun mics. Studio quality audio performance is assured by high quality components in the preamp, wide range input gain adjustment and DSP-controlled analog limiting. Input gain is adjustable over a 55 dB range in 1 dB steps to allow an exact match to the input signal level, maximizing audio dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. The two-way IR port ensures quick setup and allows for encryption key transfer and other data sharing between units.

The DPR can be configured as either a transmitter or a recorder, with files stored on microSD card memory in the industry standard Broadcast Wave .wav (BWF) format at 24 bits, 48 kHz sample rate. A 3.5mm TRS jack on the side of the unit allows jam sync with timecode, making audio file alignment quick and easy in post-production. Timecode accuracy is better than 1PPM due to the temperature compensated crystal (TCXO) clock. The microSD memory card can also be used to update the unit’s firmware in the field. The DPR also responds to remote “dweedle tone” commands, available via 3rd party apps such as New Endian’s LectroRM and PDRRemote, allowing users to change settings including frequency, audio level, lock/unlock, and also to start and stop recordings.

The durable, machined aluminum DPR housing is the same size and shape as the previous generation plug-on units including the HM and HMa so that standard accessories are compatible with the new unit, including the PHTRAN3 pouch and the HMCVR silicone cover. The input wiring is also the same as previous generations, allowing the use of existing cable and barrel adapter accessories including the MCA5X and MCA-M30.

With an audio frequency response of 25 Hz to 20 kHz +0.0, - 3dB, a dynamic range of 110 dB before limiting, and a flat in-band phase response, the DPR is ideal for use as a wireless test and measurement link with calibrated microphones, for audio system alignment and monitoring.

The new DSQD/AES3 digital receiver is a four-channel, half-rack design with high-resolution color display, analog or AES digital outputs, and rear BNC antenna ports with “loop-thru” buffered BNC outputs to another receiver. The new receiver is compatible with the latest Lectrosonics all-digital transmitters including the DPR plug-on unit, the DBu beltpack unit, the DHu handheld transmitter, the stereo DCHT, and the half-rack M2T. The DSQD/AES3 is also backward compatible with any Digital Hybrid Wireless® transmitters including the SM Series, LT, HM Series, SSM, HH Series, UM400, UM400a, LM Series, MM Series, and WM. Three different receiver diversity schemes can be employed depending on the needs of the application, including switched (during packet headers for seamless audio), Digital Ratio Diversity, or Digital Frequency Diversity. Continuously tunable tracking filters ensure excellent RF performance even in difficult environments. The DSQD/AES3 includes digital talkback capability when used with any talkback-enabled transmitter, such as the digital DBu and DHu, and the Digital Hybrid LMb, LT and HHa transmitters.

A headphone jack is included on the DSQD/AES3 for audio monitoring per channel. Ethernet and USB ports allow the receiver to connect to Lectrosonics Wireless Designer® software for programming and monitoring. Antenna bias power can be engaged in the menu, and front panel LEDs show the status. Each DSQD/AES3 ships with half the rack hardware needed to mount two units together, yielding 8 channels in 1RU.

Both the DPR and the DSQD/AES3 support encryption in a 256 bit AES, CTR mode format for robust security, meeting FIPS 197 and 140-2 standards. Three different key management modes can be employed, including Universal – where all units in the D Squared family share the same key, Shared – where a unique key is created and can be shared between transmitters and between transmitters and receivers, and Standard – where a unique key is created but cannot be shared between transmitters or from transmitters to receivers.

“These key new products further extend the D Squared digital wireless mic system family in an important way,” says Karl Winkler, VP of sales & marketing at Lectrosonics, Inc. “The plug-on transmitter has always been a cornerstone of our line, and having the outstanding audio performance of pure digital, along with on-board recording and time code jam sync, will make this unit an excellent choice for a wide range of applications including boom miking. Since many location sound mixers use the AES3 digital connections within their systems, the DSQD/AES3 is also a very natural fit.”

MSRP is $2,150 for the DPR and $6,985 for the DSQD/AES3. Availability: Q3, 2020

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics received an Academy Scientific and Technical Award for its Digital Hybrid Wireless® technology and is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.