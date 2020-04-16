JVC’s Streaming Cameras Provide Virtual Connections For Remote Production

WAYNE, NJ, APRIL 16, 2020 – The industry leader in streaming-capable camcorders since 2003, JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has been serving the remote production world since long before it became a standard. From education and worship to TV production and newsgathering, JVC has a wide range of models to support all applications and budgets in today’s work-from-home environment.

“With the now extremely rapidly changing landscape of the production world in the current climate, the contribution-quality video transmission over the Internet has become paramount to everyone from broadcasters to educators and church leaders,” says Edgar Shane, General Manager, Engineering, JVCKENWOOD USA Corp. “The ability to build off a customer’s existing IP infrastructure allows users to reach their maximum potential while keeping product costs and complexity to a minimum.”

Included among the company’s latest offerings is the GY-HM250 Series; easy-to-use cameras that stream directly to popular platforms, like Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and other CDNs. JVC’s ongoing collaboration with the Facebook Live technology team enables users to login to their FB account directly from the camera and publish live streams with a push of the button, no PC or outboard encoders needed.

Additionally, the company’s PTZ Series is ideal for broadcasting from a distance as it provides fully robotic, remote operation. These cameras enable users to control the camera from a distant location while streaming a broadcast, class session or church service. The KY-PZ100 supports Zixi and SMPTE 2022 QoS. The latest firmware adds the RTMPS protocol for live streaming to Facebook.

Featuring an upgraded communications engine, JVC’s GY-HC500 Series includes the company’s most advanced streaming solutions available. Designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance, while simultaneously providing built-in streaming and connectivity options, the 500 Series camcorders offer users advanced error correction (QoS) technologies – Zixi and SRT, which allow broadcasters to deliver high-quality streams under the most challenging conditions. For broadcasters, educators and houses of worship looking to keep a unified brand identity, the on-board graphics overlay option is available.

In addition to incorporating all the features of JVC’s standard cameras, the 500 Series also boasts return video and IFB capabilities. These are also fully capable production camcorders, with advanced 4K recording in the Apple ProRes format. These advanced features make the camcorders ideal for both live TV broadcasts as well as remote news production.

ABOUT JVC PROFESSIONAL VIDEO

