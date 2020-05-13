Jigsaw24 Expands Via24 Cloud Services With Deployment of EditShare’s EFSv

Boston, MA – May 13, 2020 - EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, today announced that Jigsaw24 is the first UK-based EditShare reseller to deploy EFSv, enabling virtualized production and editing workflows in the AWS cloud. EFSv significantly expands multi-vendor remote production and post production capabilities, which is attractive to Jigsaw24’s customers who rely on a broad range of creative platforms for projects.

“We serve a market that has a lot of independent creatives hired for their talent, not the tools they use. Being vendor-agnostic and offering open solutions that allow creative freedom is the cornerstone of our business,” states David Skeggs, Head of Business Management, Jigsaw24. “Of all the remote production and media management solutions in the cloud, EFSv is the best at enabling workflows for customers who need to support multiple editorial tools. Creator-focused, EFSv makes it seamless to move from one creative tool to the next with underlying capabilities to build extensive media workflows.”

The EFSv platform supports industry-standard third-party creative tools for editing, audio mixing, VFX and grading with best-in-class security capabilities such as file auditing to propel secure, end-to-end production workflows in the cloud. EFSv native drivers eliminate traditional IT bottlenecks and deliver superior media performance in virtual environments.

Skeggs adds, “It is fundamental for us to not only offer the choice of tools, but to have experience and expertise to deliver that choice within a workflow. We have been involved with EditShare for a number of years, designing comprehensive workflows as well as working in cloud infrastructure to transition customers’ on-premise machine rooms to data-centers in the cloud. The arrival of EFSv will enable us to deploy a broader range of cloud workflows serving viable use cases that were previously not achievable.”

Designed for media workflows, Jigsaw24’s Via24 cloud platform allows users to better manage and control complex and costly technology with a more cost-effective solution. EFSv is a key solution component of Via24, enabling creative workflows from the cloud.



“EFSv is the natural progression from on premise production workflows, by enabling clients to migrate to the cloud and all without the overhead of facilities infrastructure costs,” stated Rob Adams, VP of Worldwide Sales, EditShare. “Jigsaw24’s Via24 infrastructure is showing media clients the way forward by offering tailored cloud production offerings, with EFSv at the center of the solution. The combination of Jigsaw24’s Via24 and EFSv, meets the diverse needs of media customers from independent production companies to remote creative teams and clients looking to migrate to a more flexible business model.”

To learn more about EFSv, please visit: https://www.editshare.com/products/efsv/

To learn more about Jigsaw24 cloud services https://www.jigsaw24.com/solutions/via24

About Jigsaw24

Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B technology solutions provider and Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller. With specialists in production, post, finishing, audio and infrastructure, we design, deliver and support end-to-end solutions for some of the UK’s biggest facilities. As an Avid Elite Partner, with top accreditations from manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more, we can advise on everything from Dolby Atmos mixing to cloud-first editing workflows, all the way through to final delivery – all of which you can see live in our Soho demo facility. Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

©2020 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.

Press Contact

Cat Soroush

Zazil Media Group

(e) catherine@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (631) 880-9534