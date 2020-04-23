NIPPON TV’S RED CARPET SURVIVAL TO BE PRODUCED INTERNATIONALLY BY ITV STUDIOS

TOKYO & LONDON – April 23, 2020 – In a significant announcement for both companies, Nippon TV, Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, and ITV Studios, the leading production and distribution arm of the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster, jointly announced today that ITV Studios has acquired the exclusive rights to produce the unscripted game show Red Carpet Survival (30 to 60 minute episodes) in each territory it has an unscripted production base. The production deal spans 33 territories across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa and Australia, as well as rights to distribute the resulting finished versions worldwide.

Sales of the format to the rest of the world, including Southern and Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia will continue to be handled by Nippon TV.

The announcement was made jointly by Mr. Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development at Nippon TV, and Mr. Mike Beale, Managing Director, Global Creative Network at ITV Studios.

Red Carpet Survival is a high-energy game show where contestants act as bodyguards who must safely escort a celebrity VIP. Their mission is to make the VIP stay on the red carpet that stretches out to their destination no matter what; it means suffering physical blows and surviving a series of crazy traps such as huge explosions, attacks by robots, and even real crocodiles secretly set on their way. The format was created and produced by Nippon TV’s production division that holds the ratings champion position in Japan for six consecutive years, and commissioned to air on Nippon TV to stellar ratings. http://www.ntv.co.jp/english/pc/2019/08/red-carpet-survival.html

“ITV Studios is the perfect partner for us as we roll out the red carpet around the world. This fast-paced, thrilling game show is ideal for family viewing and can turn any location into comedy and jeopardy simply by adding a red carpet,” commented Mr. Sogo. “With the international success of BLOCK OUT, we are extremely pleased to see the localized versions of yet another high-energy game show format that is sure to keep global viewers fully entertained.”

“Red Carpet Survival is a brilliant concept, which will be great fun for viewers of all ages,” said Beale. “We want to be attached to the biggest ideas and the best IP out there and this is a format which falls into that category. It has real global potential and we are excited about working with Nippon TV to roll it out internationally,” commented Mr. Beale.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for six consecutive years. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has more than 40 versions in 186 territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children–, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As a format, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, France, and Thailand. The company is also achieving great success with BLOCK OUT, its action-packed game show format, that has been adapted in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.

ABOUT ITV STUDIOS

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can’t get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in, we are More Than TV. ITV Studios is home to some of the best creative minds, crafting over 8,400 hours of original programming across 55 production labels. Our global footprint spans 13 countries including the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, The Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands and our global distribution business sells our catalogue of 46,000+ hours to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

ITV Studios is part of ITV PLC, which includes the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster.