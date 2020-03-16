CuratorNow Launches to Quickly Enable Remote, Collaborative Cloud Video Production

CAMBRIDGE, UK, 16 March 2020: World leaders in Media Asset Management software, IPV, today announced the immediate launch of “CuratorNow”, a private cloud, remote editing studio for professional video editors and producers to continue to create the content their businesses’ need from home, or indeed anywhere else as global events force changes in the way people have to work.

Able to be deployed in days, CuratorNow fast-tracks the ability of creatives to work from any location, including their home, with just basic Wi-Fi for project collaboration using the core tools of Curator, IPV’s proven flagship Media Asset Management platform, allowing for simple scalability and an easy upgrade path.

IPV CEO, Mark Fagan, said, “Curator has demonstrated capability to support complex media workflows across teams and organisations, around the world. CuratorNow, a rapid-deployment version, delivered through private cloud to ensure data ownership is retained by the user, will give enterprise grade video projects the continuity they need by supporting remote, collaborative working and ensure that video projects stay highly organised irrespective of user locations.”

CuratorNow quickly enables media managers to ingest hi-res video and log crucial technical metadata; the ability to easily search and find assets remotely; to edit with frame-accurate proxies using 98% less bandwidth than the hi-res files; to collaborate seamlessly on Adobe Premiere Pro projects and to conform completed content back to hi-res, all delivered through highly secure private cloud.

Fagan adds, “To collaborate quickly and effectively, video teams need, and expect an intuitive user experience. As Curator has been developed specifically for video professionals, CuratorNow benefits from both its best-in-class UI and best-practice media workflows making it incredibly easy to use and ready to go immediately requiring no configuration.”

