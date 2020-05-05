Interra Systems and Skyline Communications Team Up to Improve the Quality of OTT Services

Interra Systems' ORION-OTT System is Integrated With Skyline Communications' DataMiner® Network Management and Orchestration Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif. — May 5, 2020 — Interra Systems and Skyline Communications today announced a new partnership to improve quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for linear and nonlinear OTT channels. The integration between Interra Systems' ORION-OTT system and Skyline Communications' DataMiner® network management and orchestration (NMS/OSS) platform gives broadcasters and OTT service providers a single, automated, end-to-end solution to efficiently manage OTT content workflow orchestration and quality alerts.

"Audio and video errors can occur at any point in video streaming workflows, from transcoding to the final delivery. When the quality of video streaming goes down, it negatively impacts the quality of experience and increases the risk of losing customers," said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems. "Our joint solution with Skyline Communications' DataMiner NMS/OSS platform will allow service providers to have a single pane of glass through which to monitor and manage the quality of all linear and OTT channels. Throughout the entire delivery chain, channels can be monitored, with dynamic orchestration of probes on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid setup."

Using the solution's probe assignment capability, OTT service providers can automatically associate probes to new services and ensure efficient resource utilization. By performing in-depth monitoring of active services, the joint solution allows OTT service providers to avoid false positive alarms.

"The OTT supply and delivery chain is much more dynamic than in any other media delivery ecosystem. Content providers, broadcasters, and service providers need far-reaching automation of the media data, control, and monitoring planes all in one. For every channel change, the monitoring system has to be automatically reprovisioned to the new situation," said Steven Soenens, vice president of product marketing at Skyline Communications. "Pairing our world-class DataMiner platform with Interra Systems' industry-leading ORION-OTT system ensures effective and efficient OTT monitoring that is always in sync with the actual program lineup, even for occasional-use OTT services."

Leveraging industry-proven audio and video quality analysis technologies, ORION-OTT enables service providers to seamlessly monitor online video delivery for quality and compliance purposes. The software-based solution provides a comprehensive range of checks on content integrity and related network performance of ABR content for multiscreen service delivery.

The DataMiner platform relies on sophisticated AI technologies such as forecasting, anomaly behavioral analysis, intelligent fault detection, and automated incident analysis to enable proactive management of channels and streams. This allows service providers to detect issues before they impact QoS and QoE. Automated orchestration of the entire monitoring infrastructure has become a fully integrated part of operations with DataMiner. Through the platform, service providers can effectively reduce operational workload, reduce outages, and maximize resource utilization on premises and in the cloud.

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

# # #

About Skyline Communications (www.skyline.be)

Skyline Communications is the global leading supplier of end-to-end multi-vendor NMS, OSS, and orchestration software solutions for the media and broadband industry. Its flagship DataMiner network management platform enables end-to-end integration of the most complex technical ecosystems and has been deployed by leading operators around the world. The platform heralds a new generation of sophisticated artificial-intelligence-powered solutions and comprises highly innovative features, such as the brand-new DataMiner Augmented Operation concept. The company has offices in Belgium, Portugal, Singapore, and the US; a permanent presence in Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, and the UK; and a vast network of local partners around the world. Founded in 1985, Skyline has decades of industry-specific NMS and OSS expertise. The company remains a 100% independent NMS/OSS software publisher even today, with over 300 employees and over 6000 systems deployed in more than 125 countries. Not only Skyline's DataMiner platform has received various prestigious awards, but the company itself has also been awarded multiple times for innovation, growth and excellence.

Follow Skyline Communications:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkylineCommunications/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyline-communications

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skyline.dataminer/

About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and postproduction markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, an enterprise-class automated file-based QC system that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION-OTT for quality assurance of ABR streams, allowing flawless delivery of live and VOD content; ORION for 24/7 confidence monitoring of linear/live video delivery; WINNOW for content classification and compliance; VEGA for in-depth media analysis, offering content debug and compliance; and BMP, a powerful industry-grade media player.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/200505InterraSystems.docx

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/Interra-Dataminer_OTT.jpg

Photo Caption: Interra System's industry-leading ORION-OTT monitoring solution integrates with Skyline Communications' world-class DataMiner® system to ensure always in sync, effective and efficient OTT monitoring.

Follow Interra Systems:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/interrasystems

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/interra-systems