Integration Modules Connect Compass SaaS Solution to Core IT Tools for Comprehensive Enterprise Data Protection

LAWRENCE, Kan. — May 12, 2020 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that the company is offering a family of integration modules for its Compass™ enterprise SaaS data protection solution. The modules enable managed service providers and global systems integrators to deliver a comprehensive, multicloud data protection platform through integrations with enterprise tools such as ServiceNow, Remedy, Ansible, vRealize, Chef, Active Directory, LDAP, Data Domain, and Puppet.

The Compass application integration modules are designed to ensure that data protection is managed, monitored, and included in core IT infrastructure services. Integration modules deliver backup alerts and reporting information directly to existing tools, such as ServerGraph (Rocket), billing systems, ServiceNow, and Remedy, via native APIs or network protocols such as SNMP and SMTP.

This automation eliminates numerous manual steps users would otherwise need to perform every day. For global systems integrators and managed service providers, the modules bring powerful new efficiencies and cost savings to their ability to offer more comprehensive data protection to their enterprise customers.

"With these integration modules, backup is no longer a siloed application. Now, companies are able to manage their data protection right alongside the other critical applications in their IT infrastructure — the tools they rely on every day to manage their businesses," said Rob Marett, chief technology officer, Cobalt Iron. "These integrations are one more example of how Cobalt Iron is committed to true enterprise data protection through simple, secure, and automated software-defined solutions. And the list of supported applications is continually growing; we're adding APIs to new tools on an ongoing basis."

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

