InSync Technology Wins Prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade 2020

PETERSFIELD, U.K. — April 22, 2020 — UK conversion specialist InSync Technology Ltd has been honoured with a Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

InSync Technology Ltd is one of 220 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise. Announced 21 April, InSync has been confirmed as a UK leader for its excellence in international trade, with key exports including UHD standards and format conversion products such as MCC-4K and IF4K-DNC.

Employing 27 people, InSync Technology Ltd was set up in 2003 and became employee owned in 2013. InSync is a specialist in all forms of video conversion, including motion compensated frame rate conversion, which is an essential component of every international broadcast chain.

"Winning a Queen's Award for Enterprise recognises the sheer hard work and dedication of InSync's staff," said Paola Hobson, Managing Director of InSync Technology Ltd. "International TV and media distribution relies on top quality content being delivered to global viewers. We are all delighted that InSync's products have been exported around the world to support the broadcast industry."

Now in its 54th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards emblem for the next five years. InSync will celebrate its award during a royal reception for Queen's Awards winners in the summer.

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters).

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

Photo Caption: Paola Hobson, Managing Director of InSync Technology Ltd.

Photo Caption: InSync Technology Ltd. Employees

